Pure Glow Announces First Franchisee in Phoenix

Organic, Airbrush Tanning Concept Embarks on National Expansion Journey with First Franchisee in Three-Store Deal

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Glow , the healthy, modern, and most effective alternative to conventional tanning, has officially announced Kelli Caires as the brand's first franchisee. With Kelli and Pure Glow's area agreement, Kelli will be looking to open three Pure Glow locations in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, with her first location opening by the end of the summer in Phoenix, Arizona.

Before deciding to become a franchise owner, Kelli worked for a number of widely-recognized companies, including Starbucks and Apple, where she obtained a variety of skills in customer service, leadership and management, operations and more. Most recently, Kelli held the position of Director of Franchise Operations at Drybar, a premium hair care service focused exclusively on blowouts, and Heyday, a facial spa. While at Drybar and Heyday, Kelli served as the operations leader for all Drybar franchise partners and had a profound impact on the success of the growth of Drybar.

"I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit and drive, and after learning about Pure Glow and meeting with Lauren, I knew we were the perfect fit," said Caires. "Pure Glow is so much more than just an airbrush tanning concept – the brand and the people behind it truly believe in creating the best customer experience possible, with individuals leaving the studio feeling better and brighter than before."

Kelli plans to bring her leadership values of guidance, support, and open communication to her new business, and build a team of passionate employees who support the mission and vision of Pure Glow. She also hopes to raise awareness to the dangers of unsafe tanning, while providing her community with a safe and healthy alternative.

"We are so fortunate to have Kelli as our first franchise partner. Her values align flawlessly with Pure Glow's as she has such a strong passion for not only the beauty industry, but also for creating a one-of-kind experience for customers," said Lauren Rampello Becotte, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Pure Glow. "With her positive and charismatic personality and her past experience in franchising, we are confident that Kelli will glow in her new role as Pure Glow's first franchisee."

Airbrush tanning is one of the few beauty services that do not require providers to get licensing, making it an easy-to-enter franchise opportunity with no red tape. With a solid franchise support system and flexible scheduling that allows franchisees to nurture their work-life balance, the brand's franchise model is supportive and driven by customer and franchisee satisfaction.

"As someone who has experienced first-hand the difficulty in managing a franchise beauty business, it's amazing how Pure Glow has solved several pain points that typically exist for beauty service businesses," said Caires. "The efficient use of space, beautiful design, and the lack of licensing requirements for the airbrush specialists creates an unmatched opportunity that convinced me to move from my experience on the franchisor side to be Pure Glow's first franchisee. Lauren's vision and leadership remind me of the early days at Drybar."

Pure Glow is seeking franchisees who have a love for health and wellness, and a desire to help individuals feel good about themselves. Operators can expect an average cost range of $335,700 to $661,850 to open a Pure Glow studio.

For more information about Pure Glow, visit www.PureGlow.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.pureglow.com/franchise

About Pure Glow

Open since 2015 and franchising since 2023, Pure Glow is the airbrush tanning concept that is committed to re-defining what it means to provide a healthy and high-quality sunless tan. With two locations open and operating in Boston, the brand is looking for excitable, friendly and fun franchisees who are interested in defining the industry standard around safe, organic and effective sunless tanning. The average cost to open a Pure Glow studio ranges from $335,700 to $661,850. For more information on franchising, please visit https://www.pureglow.com/franchise .

