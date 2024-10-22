Pure Ice Cream signs agreement to raise annual production capacity by 300% with AED 80 million hub at Dubai Industrial City

Specialised facility to produce 30 million litres of ice cream each year to support Pure Ice Cream's growth across the GCC, USA , Africa , and Southeast Asia markets

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Ice Cream, the manufacturer of brands such as Kwality Ice Creams and Hershey's Ice Cream, has signed a musataha agreement to establish a production facility representing an AED 80 million investment at Dubai Industrial City, the region's leading manufacturing and logistics hub.

Kwality Ice Creams is the flagship brand of the UAE-based Pure Ice Cream, and is distributed across more than 8,000 retail outlets in the UAE as well as to neighbouring countries in the GCC and African markets including Tanzania and Ethiopia. Pure Ice Cream's agreement with Dubai Industrial City was announced during the district's participation at the SIAL Paris international food show as part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism's (DET) delegation on 19-23 October 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

Set for development within the dedicated food and beverage (F&B) zone of Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, Pure Ice Cream's facility is expected to be among the UAE's largest ice cream factories upon launch in 2026. The new hub, which has a built-up area of 160,000 sq.ft. across a 246,000 sq.ft. land plot, will expand Pure Ice Cream's annual capacity by 300% to 30 million litres, supporting its plan to expand its regional and international footprint as well as fortify its presence in the UAE's F&B manufacturing sector.

"A self-sustaining F&B sector is not an aspiration, but a non-negotiable necessity for future economies," said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. "The visionary Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Operation 300bn, and Make it in the Emirates are the foundational pillars upon which this robust future is actively being constructed in the UAE. The launch of Pure Ice Cream's facility at Dubai Industrial City offers a powerful proof point of these visions in action, and its addition to our district's thriving F&B zone is a tangible manifestation of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051. We welcome such partners in our journey towards a resilient, sustainable, and prosperous future for the country."

Vikram Seth, Managing Director at Pure Ice Cream Co LLC., said: "The launch of this facility represents a key milestone for Pure Ice Cream and reflects our dedication to enhancing the UAE's position as a hub for food and beverage innovation. Dubai Industrial City's strategic location close to crucial transport networks, in addition to its world-class infrastructure and supportive ecosystem, make it an ideal choice to establish our new facility. This strategic positioning will allow us to capitalise on new business opportunities and manage larger production volumes efficiently. We look forward to leveraging the district's enabling infrastructure to better serve customers in the region and beyond with higher production volumes in the future."

The new facility will feature cutting-edge fully and semi-automated manufacturing systems and upon completion, will support the manufacturer's network in key markets across the GCC, USA, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Set to create more than 300 specialised jobs, the hub will also contribute to the growth of the local economy by accelerating employment in the manufacturing sector.

Pure Ice Cream's new facility will also be designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability, adhering to internationally recognised ISO 14001 environmental and FSSC22000 food safety certifications. The facility bolsters the company's long-term vision to solidify its presence in the UAE, building upon its legacy and market leadership since its inception in 1978.

Launched in 2004 by TECOM Group, Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers and over 300 operational factories across an intelligent sector-specific masterplan with dedicated zones for the base metals, machinery, minerals, F&B, transport, and chemical industries. Twelve new F&B customers joined the district in 2023, representing cumulative investments of AED 800 million.

Strategically located close to vital transport networks, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and critical regional road networks, Dubai Industrial City offers specialised infrastructure, including industrial land, storage, and logistics spaces and is home to industry giants such as Barakat Quality Plus, Unilever, Patchi, and A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537213/TECOM_Group.jpg

