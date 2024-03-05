PURE Insurance Fills Two Key Leadership Roles as the Brand Positions for Future Growth and Expansion

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privilege Underwriters, Inc. (PUI) and the affiliated companies of the PURE Group of Insurance Companies (PURE) today announced two new leadership appointments: Drew Saad has joined as Chief Underwriting Officer and Dea Malollari has been promoted to Chief Risk Officer. Both appointments come on the heels of Martin Leitch and Dave Logan assuming the roles of Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.

As Chief Underwriting Officer, Saad will oversee PURE's Underwriting and Product teams. Having previously served in senior underwriting and product leadership roles at Allstate, Farmers Insurance and Zurich Insurance Group, Saad brings with him more than 15 years of technical expertise and strategic perspective in both personal and commercial lines.

Dea Malollari is expanding her role with the appointment to Chief Risk Officer while retaining her current responsibilities as Chief Actuary. In her new role, Dea will chair PURE's Risk Steering Committee and serve as the liaison between PURE's internal audit team and Tokio Marine Holdings' risk management group.

"PURE was built on the foundation of being different, providing unparalleled service, delivering innovative solutions and rewarding members with broad coverage and competitive prices," said Martin Leitch, Chief Executive Officer. "This continues to be PURE's vision and north star. As I look ahead, we will focus on continuing to deliver greater value for our members, while ensuring the sustainability of our businesses, and Drew and Dea play pivotal roles in those objectives."

Since its founding in 2006, PURE has grown nearly 15% in managed premiums year over year and joined the Tokio Marine Group following Tokio Marine's acquisition of PUI in 2019. PURE is the most-awarded insurer in its category, having been recognized as the Best High Net Worth Insurance Company by Private Asset Management for seven consecutive years and by Family Wealth Report for eight consecutive years, in addition to countless other awards for innovation, service and corporate culture.

About PURE Insurance

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a Florida-domiciled reciprocal insurer, dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high-net-worth families, providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud.

For more information, visit pureinsurance.com

