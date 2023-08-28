Pure Protein™ Introduces Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro High Protein Bars

News provided by

1440 Foods

28 Aug, 2023, 09:40 ET

New nostalgic flavors launching at Walmart in 4-Count Boxes

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Protein, the lifestyle nutrition line known for its bestselling portfolio of bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and savory snacks, today announced the addition of two new flavors to their portfolio of best-selling high protein bars: Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro.

Continue Reading
Pure Protein Caramel Churro Bar
Pure Protein Caramel Churro Bar
Pure Protein Galactic Brownie Bar
Pure Protein Galactic Brownie Bar

This latest innovation from Pure Protein taps two growing trends in the snack category: Childhood nostalgia and global flavors. Each bar delivers an impressive 20 grams of protein per serving. They are also gluten free, low sugar and under 200 calories, making them a delicious and nutrient-packed alternative to the sugary snacks and desserts that inspired the new flavors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro High Protein Bars as part of Pure Protein's ever-expanding range of high-quality nutritional products and on-trend flavors," said Amie Testerman, VP of Marketing at Pure Protein. "Our consumers actively seek out healthy snacks that support their active lifestyles and satisfy cravings for sweet, savory, and familiar treats. Based on the enthusiastic reactions we're seeing on social platforms like TikTok, these new flavors are already a home run."

Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars are available in four-count boxes at Walmart stores nationwide.

For more information about Pure Protein, visit www.pureprotein.com or www.1440foods.com

About 1440 Foods
1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

Media Contact: 
Alison Voetsch
Trailblaze for 1440 Foods
[email protected]

SOURCE 1440 Foods

Also from this source

Pure Protein Offers New Yorkers 24 Hours of FREE Pickleball in Central Park, in Collaboration with CityPickle

Pure Protein™ Unveils a Fresh New Look For Its Portfolio of Better For You Active Nutrition Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.