PURE PROTEIN KICKS OFF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH NEW FLAVORS OF FAN-FAVORITE PROTEIN BARS AND SHAKES

New Nostalgia-Inspired Protein Bars & Shakes, Plant-Based Nut Bars and Savory Popped Crisps Launch in Walmart Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of back-to-school season, Pure Protein , a top-selling protein bar brand in the 1440 Foods' lifestyle nutrition portfolio, today announced the addition of Sundae Cone and Brookie flavors to its portfolio of best-selling high protein bars, and made its fan-favorite flavors, Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro, available in a complete protein shake. Leaning into nostalgic taste trends, Pure Protein continues to surprise and delight its customers by offering nutrient-packed alternatives to classic sweet treats.

"Over the past few years, the Pure Protein team has really stepped up our flavor game." Post this Pure Protein introduces two new gluten-free bar flavors: Brookie and Sundae Cone

The gluten-free high protein bars are low in sugar and deliver an impressive 19 grams of protein to support lean muscle and strength for 190 calories or less per serving. Coupled with the latest ready to drink protein shake, which combines 30 grams of protein with 24 vitamins and minerals essential to supporting immune health, Pure Protein's latest offerings are the perfect protein-packed snacks to beat the back to school rush.

"Over the past few years, the Pure Protein team has really stepped up our flavor game, as seen by the massive success of our Galactic Brownie protein bar that we launched last year," said Luc LaGasse, Brand Manager at 1440 Foods. "We're so excited to debut two new game-changing flavors in the market, Sundae Cone and Brookie, that taste unlike any protein bar you've ever had, and are delicious, better-for-you alternatives to those tempting sweet treats."

To further fuel back-to-school, Pure Protein is making more of its nutritious protein-filled products more accessible than ever before, starting with the roll out of savory snacks, including Sour Cream & Onion, Hickory Barbecue and Sweet Chili-flavored Popped Crisps that satisfy those crunchable cravings, at Walmart for the first time. Big on flavor and crunch, yet never fried, Popped Crisps are non-GMO, gluten-free and perfect for snacking at home or on-the-go.

Acknowledging the demand for plant-based snacks that deliver nutrition and satiety for families, Pure Protein will also debut both flavors of its indulgent yet wholesome plant-based Nut Bars, including Caramel Almond Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, in-stores at Walmart. Formerly only available for purchase online at Amazon, Pure Protein is dedicated to expanding its vast retailer network to ensure a greater variety of healthy, yet satisfying snacks are available at convenient locations for its valued customers.

Sundae Cone and Brookie Protein Bars, Galactic Brownie Batter and Caramel Churro Protein Shakes, Nut Bars and Popped Crisps are now available for purchase at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com and PureProtein.com.

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com .

