PURE PROTEIN LAUNCHES ALL IN ONE PROTEIN POWDER, YOUR DAILY NUTRITION IN ONE SIMPLE SCOOP

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Protein, a top-selling protein bar brand in the 1440 Foods' sports and active nutrition portfolio, has announced the launch of its new All in One Protein Powder, available for purchase in stores and online today. Featuring the brand's unique blend of Whey protein, collagen, fiber and more, the All in One Protein Powder supplies and simplifies consumers' daily nutrition in one simple scoop.

As GLP-1 injectables and similar medications sweep the nation as tools for appetite suppression and weight loss, people on these medications often don't get enough essential nutrients from their diet alone. Supplements are a pragmatic solution, but one that can get complicated and costly on top of the out-of-pocket prices many people pay for GLP-1 injections each month. To address this consumer need, the Pure Protein All In One Protein Powder offers an affordable and easy-to-use option packed with 25g of satisfying protein, 10g of collagen, 6g of fiber and 14 vitamins and minerals per serving.

"Common supplement routines involve multiple products which can be very costly to maintain, and very few protein powders are appetizing or offer additional nutrients required to meet one's recommended daily nutrient intake," said Registered Dietitian Joe Stanzione, Ph.D, RD, CSSD and Manager, Regulatory and Nutrition Scientific Affairs at 1440 Foods. "In our recent consumer survey conducted in partnership with Harris Poll, we found that 85% of Americans would use an "all in one" to replace or add to their current routine, so our latest Pure Protein formulation is giving consumers something we know they want and need to support their daily wellness and weight management goals."

Adds nutrition expert Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, "With 80% of consumers using vitamins or supplements to support their wellness, the cost of everything they buy can get expensive. Not only is an all-on-one powder like Pure Protein cost effective, but the 25 grams of protein and fiber can help you feel fuller for longer, which helps minimize snacking between meals and last minute unhealthy choices."

Available in two great-tasting flavors, Creamy Vanilla and Rich Chocolate, the new powder is a convenient and affordable way to address the side effects of nutrient deficiency that some users of GLP-1 medications experience. With its unique blend of proteins, vitamins, and minerals, the Pure Protein All In One Protein Powder supports immunity, skin, joint and bone health, energy metabolism, and digestive function; it also promotes building and maintaining lean muscle, which is critical for people experiencing rapid weight loss.

"As the dietary supplement market in the United States becomes increasingly more congested and expensive, users and especially those taking GLP-1 medications are seeking simplified, yet effective solutions to help them achieve their health and fitness goals," said Alex Fishman, Brand Director at Pure Protein. "Pure Protein is proud to be a leading and trusted innovator of nutrient-dense protein products, and to offer our customers a new formula that makes complete nutrition easy."

According to 1440 Foods' study with Kantar featuring GLP-1 insights, GLP-1 users are seeking products that are tasty and high in nutritionals, with 60% selecting "high in protein" as the top attribute sought when purchasing food and beverages. Even further, GLP-1 users expect retailers and brands to provide greater variety to meet their new lifestyle and dietary requirements, making the new All In One Protein Powder the ideal high-protein product for evolving consumer needs.

Pure Protein's All in One Protein Powder is available for purchase online at Amazon and PureProtein.com and in-store at Kroger nationwide, among other select retailers.

