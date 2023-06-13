Pure Protein Offers New Yorkers 24 Hours of FREE Pickleball in Central Park, in Collaboration with CityPickle

News provided by

1440 Foods

13 Jun, 2023, 10:59 ET

Press Event on June 22 to include celebrity guest from Love is Blind S4

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CONSUMER EVENT:
Pure Protein, an active lifestyle brand of better-for-you bars, ready-to-drink shakes, and savory snacks, has partnered with CityPickle to offer New Yorkers 24 hours of FREE pickleball court time at their Wollman Rink location June 22-25. In addition to free access to these coveted court times, consumers can swing by the club house to sample high protein, low sugar snacks such as Pure Protein Popped Crisps and plant-based Nut Bars -- and receive swag such as hats, socks, duffle bags, and shirts.

The event celebrates the bestselling brand's just-released modern makeover, from its bold packaging and logo to a new creative campaign, reflecting the evolving role Pure Protein plays in the lives of modern consumers seeking purposeful, protein-packed snacks to fuel an active lifestyle (or a few rounds of America's fastest growing sport: Pickleball).

  • Who: Pure Protein X CityPickle
  • What: FREE pickleball court times, product samples, and swag.
  • When:
    • Thursday, June 22 | 5-8 PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/15)
    • Friday, June 23 | 2-5 PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/16)
    • Saturday, June 24 | 12-3PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/17)
    • Sunday, June 25 | 12-3 PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/18)
  • Where: CityPickle courts at Wollman Rink in Central Park
  • How it Works:
    • Pure Protein offers free one-hour pickleball reservations on select courts each day.
    • Courts become available for sign-up 7 days in advance, beginning June 15th. Act fast because spots fill up quickly.
    • Visit the City Pickle app or website (https://bookings.city-pickle.com/) to complete a wavier and reserve a court with the designation "Free Pickleball!: Made Possible By Pure Protein"
    • Each court accommodates 4-8 maximum players.

Didn't get a court time? No problem. You can still snag free snacks and swag for Pure Protein at CityPickle from 2-8 PM ET Thursday and Friday, and from 10-4 PM Saturday and Sunday.

PRESS EVENT: 
Pure Protein will host a press event for New York media on Thursday, June 22nd from 5-8 PM ET featuring a chance to play pickleball with "Pure Pro-Team" celebrity coach Brett Brown of Love is Blind Season Four and other special guests.

  • Filming and photography are permitted during the press event.
  • Executives from the Pure Protein team will be on-site and available for interviews.
  • A press kit with Pure Protein assets can be found here.

To request a complimentary MEDIA court time, please email [email protected]Spots are limited and first-come, first-serve.

Media Contact:
Alison Voetsch
Trailblaze for 1440 Foods / Pure Protein
[email protected]

SOURCE 1440 Foods

Also from this source

Pure Protein™ Unveils a Fresh New Look For Its Portfolio of Better For You Active Nutrition Products

Hold the Chips: Pure Protein™ Launches Savory Popped Crisps, a Better-for-You Savory Snacking Alternative

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.