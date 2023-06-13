Pure Protein Offers New Yorkers 24 Hours of FREE Pickleball in Central Park, in Collaboration with CityPickle

Press Event on June 22 to include celebrity guest from Love is Blind S4

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CONSUMER EVENT:

Pure Protein, an active lifestyle brand of better-for-you bars, ready-to-drink shakes, and savory snacks, has partnered with CityPickle to offer New Yorkers 24 hours of FREE pickleball court time at their Wollman Rink location June 22-25. In addition to free access to these coveted court times, consumers can swing by the club house to sample high protein, low sugar snacks such as Pure Protein Popped Crisps and plant-based Nut Bars -- and receive swag such as hats, socks, duffle bags, and shirts.

The event celebrates the bestselling brand's just-released modern makeover, from its bold packaging and logo to a new creative campaign, reflecting the evolving role Pure Protein plays in the lives of modern consumers seeking purposeful, protein-packed snacks to fuel an active lifestyle (or a few rounds of America's fastest growing sport: Pickleball).

Who: Pure Protein X CityPickle

Pure Protein X CityPickle What: FREE pickleball court times, product samples, and swag.

FREE pickleball court times, product samples, and swag. When:

Thursday, June 22 | 5-8 PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/15)

| (Sign Up opens 6/15)

Friday, June 23 | 2-5 PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/16)

| (Sign Up opens 6/16)

Saturday, June 24 | 12-3PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/17)

| (Sign Up opens 6/17)

Sunday, June 25 | 12-3 PM ET (Sign Up opens 6/18)

| (Sign Up opens 6/18) Where: CityPickle courts at Wollman Rink in Central Park

CityPickle courts at Wollman Rink in Central Park How it Works:

Pure Protein offers free one-hour pickleball reservations on select courts each day.



Courts become available for sign-up 7 days in advance, beginning June 15th . Act fast because spots fill up quickly.

. Act fast because spots fill up quickly.

Visit the City Pickle app or website ( https://bookings.city-pickle.com/ ) to complete a wavier and reserve a court with the designation "Free Pickleball!: Made Possible By Pure Protein"

app or website ( ) to complete a wavier and reserve a court with the designation "Free Pickleball!: Made Possible By Pure Protein"

Each court accommodates 4-8 maximum players.

Didn't get a court time? No problem. You can still snag free snacks and swag for Pure Protein at CityPickle from 2-8 PM ET Thursday and Friday, and from 10-4 PM Saturday and Sunday.

PRESS EVENT:

Pure Protein will host a press event for New York media on Thursday, June 22nd from 5-8 PM ET featuring a chance to play pickleball with "Pure Pro-Team" celebrity coach Brett Brown of Love is Blind Season Four and other special guests.

Filming and photography are permitted during the press event.

Executives from the Pure Protein team will be on-site and available for interviews.

A press kit with Pure Protein assets can be found here.

To request a complimentary MEDIA court time, please email [email protected] . Spots are limited and first-come, first-serve.

Media Contact:

Alison Voetsch

Trailblaze for 1440 Foods / Pure Protein

[email protected]

SOURCE 1440 Foods