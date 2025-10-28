Pure Storage and Cisco Deliver AI Factories for the Enterprise with NVIDIA

Unifying compute, storage and networking to take generative AI from pilot to production

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced a new FlashStack® Cisco Validated Design (CVD), adding to the collection of AI PODs, a key module within the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA. The collaboration brings together compute, storage, networking, and software in one unified, production-grade platform to help enterprises move from AI pilot projects to large-scale deployment with confidence.

"Too often, enterprises focus on GPUs and compute power, but without reliable data, the model never reaches its potential," said Maciej Kranz, GM, Enterprise, Pure Storage. "Our collaboration with Cisco and NVIDIA removes those data barriers, giving customers the performance, simplicity, and efficiency they need to operationalize AI."

Enterprise AI is no longer an experiment. Organizations have spent months running pilot projects and proof-of-concepts, testing large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)-powered assistants, and domain-specific AI applications. But here is the problem many of them hit: the model is ready before the data is.

"With this new FlashStack CVD, we're not just validating hardware, we're orchestrating all the elements of RAG into an AI-ready infrastructure, removing complexity and reducing risk so customers can focus on turning data into insights that drive strategic outcomes," explains Jeremy Foster, SVP & GM, Cisco Compute.

AI success isn't just about training models. It's about having data pipelines you can trust. Without them, even the most powerful models stall. For many enterprises, fragmented data architectures, limited visibility, and operational friction make moving from pilot to production feel like an uphill battle.

Data: The Missing Link in Enterprise AI

As enterprises move beyond proof-of-concepts and pilot projects, they're discovering that AI success depends not only on model design, but on data readiness. Fragmented architectures, limited visibility, and operational complexity can stall even the most advanced AI initiatives before they reach production.

The Cisco and Pure Storage validated solution addresses these challenges by ensuring that both structured and unstructured data are readily available to AI workflows. Built on Pure Storage's Enterprise Data Cloud architecture, the solution provides high-performance data access, concurrency, and energy efficiency through FlashBlade//S™, while Portworx® by Pure Storage enables persistent, portable, and protected data across Kubernetes-based AI environments.

The result: AI teams can focus on innovation instead of infrastructure management.

A Blueprint for Enterprise-Scale AI

At the core of this collaboration is a shared goal: simplify the path from experimentation to scalable, reliable AI deployment. The AI factory integrates:

Pure Storage FlashBlade//S™ – enterprise-level data management at scale solution

Cisco UCS C845a servers – GPU-accelerated compute powered by NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs

NVIDIA AI Enterprise software – a production-ready software stack for building and deploying AI at scale

Together, these technologies create the blueprint for the enterprise AI factory, an end-to-end platform that turns data into insights across use cases like RAG, agentic AI, semantic search, video analytics, and code generation.

Turning Raw Data into Real Outcomes

The Cisco and Pure Storage validated solution converts the raw inputs of electricity and data into tokens - the building blocks of generative AI - that fuel business transformation.

Built on a foundation of over 5,000 existing FlashStack customers, the new FlashStack CVD combines GPU-accelerated compute from Cisco, Nexus Switching, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and Pure Storage's high-performance unified data platform. Enterprises gain a production-ready path from pilot to full-scale deployment, without the complexity of stitching together separate systems.

The result is performance, reliability, and governance built for the data-intensive, regulated industries leading the next wave of AI adoption.

Scaling Without the Complexity

AI workloads demand seamless integration across compute, storage, and networking. The FlashStack CVD delivers exactly that - integrating Cisco's Nexus 9000 series networking, to deliver a low-latency, congestion-aware fabric required for high-performance AI. Telemetry, adaptive routing, and per-packet load balancing ensure efficient data flow between GPUs, storage, and compute.

Through Cisco NX-OS and Nexus Dashboard, IT teams gain unified visibility and control—maintaining enterprise-grade security while supporting the unique demands of AI-native workloads.

Learn More

The new Cisco and Pure Storage FlashStack CVD will be generally available in Q1 2026 through leading channel partners including AHEAD, ePlus, SHI International, and World Wide Technology. Customers can engage immediately through early access and solution briefings via Pure Storage, Cisco, or NVIDIA field teams.

Discover the capabilities of FlashBlade//S™, Cisco UCS C845a servers powered by NVIDIA GPUs, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and blueprints at NVIDIA GTC, October 27-29 in Washington, D.C., or visit www.FlashStack.com .

