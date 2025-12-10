Pure Storage Announces $400 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced that its board of directors has approved an incremental share repurchase of up to an additional $400 million under the company's existing share repurchase program.

The authorization is in addition to the approximately $20 million remaining under Pure Storage's $250 million share repurchase program announced in February 2025.

"This largest-ever share repurchase authorization for Pure Storage is a direct reflection of our strategic value, long-term trajectory, and strong financial position," said Tarek Robbiati, Chief Financial Officer, Pure Storage. "We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and delivering shareholder value while continuing to invest in technology innovation that defines our industry leadership."

The authorization allows Pure Storage to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock opportunistically and will be funded from available cash on our balance sheet. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market through a variety of approaches, such as privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, block purchase techniques, 10b5-1 trading plans, or a combination of the foregoing. The repurchase program does not have an expiration date, does not obligate Pure to acquire any of its common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued by the company at any time without prior notice.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the amount, timing and execution of, and other details about repurchases under the repurchase program.

Actual results may differ materially from the outcomes or results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 10, 2025, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

