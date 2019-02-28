Pure Storage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2019.

"We finished a strong FY19, growing annual revenue 33% year over year, to over $1.3B, and we are excited about our ability to continue to deliver strong growth," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Looking ahead, we expect to drive industry leading growth, expand our product portfolio, and increase our lead in customer delight."

Key Business and Financial Highlights:

Q4 Revenue; $422 million , up 24% year over year

, up 24% year over year Full-year revenue $1.36 billion , up 33% year over year

Q4 GAAP gross margin 66.5%; non-GAAP gross margin 67.6%

Full-year GAAP gross margin 66.4%; non-GAAP gross margin 67.6%

Q4 GAAP operating margin -5.9%; non-GAAP operating margin +7.4%

Full year GAAP operating margin -12.5%; non-GAAP operating margin +3.7%

While Q4 results were below the company's guided ranges, they were directly impacted by two distinct items. First, a process breakdown at a contract manufacturer prevented a number of orders from shipping in the quarter. Second, Pure exceeded its expectations in selling the company's ES2 subscription offering, which ultimately drives positive long-term economics for Pure, but resulted in lower revenue recognized in the quarter. Except for these two items, our revenue and profits would have been within our guided range.

Recent Company Highlights:

Following the quarter close, Pure signed a more than $100 million-dollar deal over approximately two years with a leading global systems integrator.

deal over approximately two years with a leading global systems integrator. As part of Pure's Cloud Data Services, the company announced ObjectEngine ™ , redefining data protection to rapid restoration built for modern enterprises.

, redefining data protection to rapid restoration built for modern enterprises. In addition, Pure launched DirectFlash™ Fabric for end-to-end NVMe and NVMe-oF support, enabling customers to improve performance of mission-critical applications and web-scale applications that traditionally have relied on direct attached storage.

"Pure delivered another strong fiscal year of growth, leverage, and scale," said Tim Riitters, CFO, Pure Storage. "The innovative portfolio of platform, software, and cloud products Pure is bringing to market is expanding our opportunity and positioning us for long-term success."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

The following tables summarize our consolidated financial results for the fiscal quarters ended January 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions except percentages, per share amounts and headcount, unaudited):

GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

January 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2018

Y/Y Change Revenue

$422.2

$339.9

24% Gross Margin

66.5%

65.3%

1.2 ppts Product Gross Margin

67.4%

66.2%

1.2 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

62.5%

60.6%

1.9 ppts Operating Loss

$(25.0)

$(18.8)

$(6.2) Operating Margin

-5.9%

-5.5%

-0.4 ppts Net Loss

$(25.8)

$(14.9)

$(10.9) Net Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted

$(0.11)

$(0.07)

$(0.04) Weighted-Average Shares

239.6

218.0

21.6 Headcount

>2,800

>2,100

~700

Non-GAAP Quarterly Financial Information



Three Months Ended

January 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2018

Y/Y Change Gross Margin

67.6%



66.3%



1.3 ppts Product Gross Margin

67.8%



66.5%



1.3 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin

66.8%



65.4%



1.4 ppts Operating Income

$31.1



$24.9



$6.2 Operating Margin

7.4%



7.3%



0.1 ppts Net Income

$37.0



$28.8



$8.2 Net Income per Share - Diluted

$0.14



$0.11



$0.03 Weighted-Average Shares - Diluted

263.7



250.8



12.9

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Pure Storage's first quarter fiscal 2020 guidance is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $327 million to $339 million , 30% Y/Y growth at the midpoint

to , 30% Y/Y growth at the midpoint Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 65.0% to 68.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of -8.5% to -4.5%

Pure Storage's full year fiscal 2020 guidance is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.735 billion to $1.805 billion , 30% Y/Y growth at the midpoint

to , 30% Y/Y growth at the midpoint Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 65.0% to 68.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 3.0% to 7.0%

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, amortization of intangible asset acquired from acquisition, any applicable anti-dilutive share count impact of our convertible debt hedge agreements and, as applicable, other special items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because the items that impact these measures are not within our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Events

Management will participate in an upcoming financial Q&A discussion at the Eighth Annual Technology Conference in New York on March 12, 2019. Pure Storage will post a link to this event on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com for both live and archived events.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a Satmetrix-certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, DirectFlash, Evergreen, FlashBlade, FlashStack, ObjectEngine and the "P" Logo mark are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including our growth prospects and expectations regarding technology differentiation, and our outlook for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2020, and statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, which are available on our investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 28, 2019, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow without ESPP impact, and free cash flow without ESPP impact as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and amortization of intangible asset acquired from acquisition that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





January 31, 2019

January 31, 2018







(As Adjusted*) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 447,990



$ 244,057

Marketable securities

749,482



353,289

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $660 and $1,062

378,729



243,001

Inventory

44,687



34,497

Deferred commissions, current

29,244



21,088

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51,695



47,552

Total current assets

1,701,827



943,484

Property and equipment, net

125,353



89,142

Deferred commissions, non-current

85,729



66,225

Intangible assets, net

20,118



5,057

Goodwill

10,997



—

Deferred income taxes, non-current

1,060



1,060

Restricted cash

15,823



14,763

Other assets, non-current

12,118



4,264

Total assets

$ 1,973,025



$ 1,123,995











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 103,462



$ 84,420

Accrued compensation and benefits

99,910



59,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

39,860



27,149

Deferred revenue, current

266,584



191,229

Total current liabilities

509,816



362,696

Convertible senior notes, net

449,828



—

Deferred revenue, non-current

269,336



182,873

Other liabilities, non-current

6,265



4,025

Total liabilities

1,235,245



549,594











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

1,820,067



1,479,905

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(338)



(1,917)

Accumulated deficit

(1,081,949)



(903,587)

Total stockholders' equity

737,780



574,401

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,973,025



$ 1,123,995





*Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018





(As Adjusted*)





(As Adjusted*) Revenue:













Product $ 340,137



$ 284,163



$ 1,075,586



$ 834,454

Support subscription 82,079



55,693



284,238



190,308

Total revenue 422,216



339,856



1,359,824



1,024,762

















Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 110,762



95,953



352,054



275,242

Support subscription (1) 30,758



21,970



105,474



78,539

Total cost of revenue 141,520



117,923



457,528



353,781

















Gross profit 280,696



221,933



902,296



670,981

















Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 96,630



75,480



349,936



279,196

Sales and marketing (1) 171,092



137,763



584,111



464,049

General and administrative (1) 37,934



27,506



137,506



95,170

Total operating expenses 305,656



240,749



1,071,553



838,415

















Loss from operations (24,960)



(18,816)



(169,257)



(167,434)

Other income (expense), net (96)



5,046



(8,016)



11,445

Loss before provision for income taxes (25,056)



(13,770)



(177,273)



(155,989)

Income tax provision 699



1,134



1,089



3,889

Net loss $ (25,755)



$ (14,904)



$ (178,362)



$ (159,878)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.77)



$ (0.76)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 239,571



218,009



232,042



211,609



*Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue -- product $ 761



$ 732



$ 2,951



$ 1,630

Cost of revenue -- support subscription 3,438



2,609



12,378



9,050

Research and development 24,528



19,597



92,484



71,229

Sales and marketing 16,460



13,518



66,350



47,687

General and administrative 9,520



6,297



36,482



21,077

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 54,707



$ 42,753



$ 210,645



$ 150,673



PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018





(As Adjusted*)





(As Adjusted*) Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (25,755)



$ (14,904)



$ (178,362)



$ (159,878)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 19,497



16,219



70,878



61,744

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 6,617



—



21,031



—

Stock-based compensation expense 54,707



42,753



210,645



150,673

Other (2)



1,175



(5,039)



2,054

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:













Accounts receivable, net (73,026)



(40,875)



(135,649)



(74,505)

Inventory 4,814



1,719



(12,289)



(12,595)

Deferred commissions (18,533)



(14,009)



(27,660)



(27,978)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,968)



(23,687)



(6,972)



(23,799)

Accounts payable 2,493



17,470



14,293



29,278

Accrued compensation and other liabilities 44,218



26,263



51,810



26,622

Deferred revenue 74,732



46,876



161,737



101,140

Net cash provided by operating activities 80,794



59,000



164,423



72,756

















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (29,439)



(20,709)



(100,246)



(65,060)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



(13,899)



—

Purchase of other investment (5,000)



—



(5,000)



—

Purchases of marketable securities (107,109)



(50,658)



(665,357)



(202,656)

Sales of marketable securities 1,076



20,422



19,878



66,489

Maturities of marketable securities 97,231



45,047



253,280



144,068

Net cash used in investing activities (43,241)



(5,898)



(511,344)



(57,159)

















Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,429



8,916



47,771



24,677

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan —



—



33,444



22,137

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —



—



562,062



—

Payment for purchase of capped calls —



—



(64,630)



—

Repayment of debt acquired from acquisition —



—



(6,101)



—

Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock (632)



—



(632)



—

Repurchase of common stock —



—



(20,000)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 3,797



8,916



551,914



46,814

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 41,350



62,018



204,993



62,411

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 422,463



196,802



258,820



196,409

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 463,813



$ 258,820



$ 463,813



$ 258,820





*Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606 and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures





The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):







Three Months Ended January 31, 2019

Three Months Ended January 31, 2018 (As Adjusted*)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

















































$ 761

(c)















$ 732

(c)















10

(d)















8

(d)















632

(e)















—









Gross profit -- product $ 229,375



67.4 %

$ 1,403



$ 230,778



67.8 %

$ 188,210



66.2 %

$ 740



$ 188,950



66.5 %

















































$ 3,438

(c)















$ 2,609

(c)















63

(d)















82

(d)





Gross profit -- support subscription $ 51,321



62.5 %

$ 3,501



$ 54,822



66.8 %

$ 33,723



60.6 %

$ 2,691



$ 36,414



65.4 %

















































$ 4,199

(c)















$ 3,341

(c)















73

(d)















90

(d)















632

(e)















—









Total gross profit $ 280,696



66.5 %

$ 4,904



$ 285,600



67.6 %

$ 221,933



65.3 %

$ 3,431



$ 225,364



66.3 %



*Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):







Three Months Ended January 31, 2019

Three Months Ended January 31, 2018 (As Adjusted*)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

















































$ 54,707

(c)















$ 42,753

(c)















763

(d)















973

(d)















632

(e)















—









Operating income (loss) $ (24,960)



-5.9 %

$ 56,102



$ 31,142



7.4 %

$ (18,816)



-5.5 %

$ 43,726



$ 24,910



7.3 %

















































$ 54,707

(c)















$ 42,753

(c)















763

(d)















973

(d)















632

(e)















—



















6,616

(f)















—









Net income (loss) $ (25,755)







$ 62,718



$ 36,963







$ (14,904)







$ 43,726



$ 28,822





Net income (loss) per share -- diluted $ (0.11)











$ 0.14







$ (0.07)











$ 0.11





Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 239,571







24,097

(g) 263,668







218,009







32,752

(g) 250,761









*Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt. (g) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)).