Pure Storage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

"Pure finished the year with the strongest growth and margin profile in the industry," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman, and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are well-positioned for a successful year ahead with a growing and robust technology portfolio, and our strategy to deliver the Modern Data Experience."

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 Revenue; $492.0 million , up 17% year-over-year

, up 17% year-over-year Full-year revenue $1.643 billion , up 21% year-over-year





, up 21% year-over-year Q4 GAAP gross margin 70.8%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.1%

Full-year GAAP gross margin 69.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.5%





Q4 GAAP operating loss $0.7 million ; non-GAAP operating profit $60.9 million

; non-GAAP operating profit Full-year GAAP operating loss $191.2 million ; non-GAAP operating profit $55.6 million





; non-GAAP operating profit Q4 GAAP operating margin -0.1%; non-GAAP operating margin 12.4%

Full year GAAP operating margin -11.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 3.4%





Q4 operating cash flow was $69.9 million , down -14% year-over-year

, down -14% year-over-year Full-year operating cash flow was $189.6 million , up 15% year-over-year





, up 15% year-over-year Q4 free cash flow was $56.2 million , up 9% year-over-year

, up 9% year-over-year Full-year free cash flow was $101.7 million , up 59% year-over-year

"Our Q4 performance was the result of solid execution and growth from our expanding product and subscription services portfolio," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Through expansion of our portfolio, we look forward to continued industry leading growth rates and gross margins."

Recent Company Highlights

Customer Traction: Pure added more than 500 new customers in the quarter equating to greater than five new customers per day, reaching over 7,500 total customers.

Advancing the Modern Data Experience:

Today, Pure announced availability for the third-generation all-NVMe FlashArray//X family that provides customers with higher performance and enables faster time-to-market. With our one-of-a-kind, industry-first EvergreenTM Storage model, customers have access to continuous innovation from Pure that includes these and future updates to its product and solutions suite. Read more in the press release here.

Pure continues to advance its multi-cloud strategy with the beta launch of Cloud Block Store on Microsoft Azure. Pure also joined Google Cloud's Anthos Ready Storage Initiative for hybrid cloud environments earlier this month.

Industry Recognition: In Q4, leading peer review site Gartner Peer Insights recognized FlashArray//X with a Customers' Choice distinction for Best Primary Storage in 2020 as reviewed by customers.

Guidance

Pure Storage's full-year fiscal 2021:

Revenue of approximately $1.90 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 69.5%

Non-GAAP operating profit of approximately $60 million

Pure Storage's first-quarter fiscal 2021 guidance is as follows:

Revenue of approximately $365 million

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 69.5%

Non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $40 million

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including our guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2021, our our beliefs about our bookings, growth and market share, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new products, strategy and adoption of subscription services, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 2, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 27, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired company, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow" included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





Fiscal Year Ended



2020

2019









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 362,635



$ 447,990 Marketable securities

936,518



749,482 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $542 and $660

458,643



378,729 Inventory

38,518



44,687 Deferred commissions, current

37,148



29,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,930



51,695 Total current assets

1,890,392



1,701,827 Property and equipment, net

122,740



125,353 Operating lease right-of-use assets

112,854



— Deferred commissions, non-current

102,056



85,729 Intangible assets, net

58,257



20,118 Goodwill

37,584



10,997 Restricted cash

15,287



15,823 Other assets, non-current

25,034



13,178 Total assets

$ 2,364,204



$ 1,973,025









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 77,651



$ 103,462 Accrued compensation and benefits

106,592



99,910 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,223



39,860 Operating lease liabilities, current

27,264



— Deferred revenue, current

356,011



266,584 Total current liabilities

614,741



509,816 Convertible senior notes, net

477,007



449,828 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

92,977



— Deferred revenue, non-current

341,277



269,336 Deferred income taxes, non-current

5,323



— Other liabilities, non-current

2,761



6,265 Total liabilities

1,534,086



1,235,245









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,107,605



1,820,067 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,449



(338) Accumulated deficit

(1,282,936)



(1,081,949) Total stockholders' equity

830,118



737,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,364,204



$ 1,973,025

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





Fourth Quarter of

Fiscal Year Ended



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue:















Product

$ 376,517



$ 340,137



$ 1,238,654



$ 1,075,586 Subscription services

115,487



82,079



404,786



284,238 Total revenue

492,004



422,216



1,643,440



1,359,824

















Cost of revenue:















Product (1)

103,510



110,762



362,970



352,054 Subscription services (1)

40,284



30,758



146,916



105,474 Total cost of revenue

143,794



141,520



509,886



457,528

















Gross profit

348,210



280,696



1,133,554



902,296

















Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)

114,904



96,630



433,662



349,936 Sales and marketing (1)

190,389



171,092



728,022



584,111 General and administrative (1)

43,611



37,934



163,153



137,506 Total operating expenses

348,904



305,656



1,324,837



1,071,553

















Loss from operations

(694)



(24,960)



(191,283)



(169,257) Other expense, net

(924)



(96)



(3,383)



(8,016) Loss before provision for income taxes

(1,618)



(25,056)



(194,666)



(177,273) Income tax provision

3,033



699



6,321



1,089 Net loss

$ (4,651)



$ (25,755)



$ (200,987)



$ (178,362)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.79)



$ (0.77) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

259,218



239,571



252,820



232,042



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Cost of revenue -- product

$ 889



$ 761



$ 3,732



$ 2,951 Cost of revenue -- subscription services

3,302



3,438



14,403



12,378 Research and development

26,726



24,528



107,658



92,484 Sales and marketing

16,389



16,460



67,560



66,350 General and administrative

8,857



9,520



33,352



36,482 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 56,163



$ 54,707



$ 226,705



$ 210,645

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)





Fourth Quarter of

Fiscal Year Ended



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (4,651)



$ (25,755)



$ (200,987)



$ (178,362)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

22,925



19,497



89,710



70,878

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

6,993



6,617



27,179



21,031

Stock-based compensation expense

56,163



54,707



226,705



210,645

Other

1,819



(2)



1,336



(5,039)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net

(96,521)



(73,026)



(79,442)



(135,649)

Inventory

(329)



4,814



2,393



(12,289)

Deferred commissions

(16,073)



(18,533)



(24,231)



(27,660)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(18,198)



(8,968)



(16,734)



(6,972)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,549



—



26,511



—

Accounts payable

16,388



2,493



(18,856)



14,293

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

47,059



44,218



20,296



51,810

Operating lease liabilities

(6,357)



—



(25,377)



—

Deferred revenue

54,091



74,732



161,071



161,737

Net cash provided by operating activities

69,858



80,794



189,574



164,423



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment

(13,641)



(29,439)



(87,847)



(100,246)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



—



(51,594)



(13,899)

Purchases of intangible assets

—



—



(9,000)



—

Purchase of other investment

—



(5,000)



—



(5,000)

Purchases of marketable securities

(155,556)



(107,109)



(795,580)



(665,357)

Sales of marketable securities

83,733



1,076



200,251



19,878

Maturities of marketable securities

73,402



97,231



419,059



253,280

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,062)



(43,241)



(324,711)



(511,344)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

17,095



4,429



42,899



47,771

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

7



—



43,298



33,444

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

—



—



—



562,062

Payment for purchase of capped calls

—



—



—



(64,630)

Repayment of debt acquired from acquisition

—



—



(11,555)



(6,101)

Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock

(1,592)



(632)



(10,379)



(632)

Repurchase of common stock

(15,017)



—



(15,017)



(20,000)

Net cash provided by financing activities

493



3,797



49,246



551,914

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

58,289



41,350



(85,891)



204,993

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

319,633



422,463



463,813



258,820

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 377,922



$ 463,813



$ 377,922



$ 463,813



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Fourth Quarter of

Fourth Quarter of

2020

2019

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

















































$ 889

(c)















$ 761

(c)















14

(d)















10

(d)















2,074

(e)















632

(e)





Gross profit --

product $ 273,007



72.5 %

$ 2,977



$ 275,984



73.3 %

$ 229,375



67.4 %

$ 1,403



$ 230,778



67.8 %

















































$ 3,302

(c)















$ 3,438

(c)















88

(d)















63

(d)





Gross profit --

subscription

services $ 75,203



65.1 %

$ 3,390



$ 78,593



68.1 %

$ 51,321



62.5 %

$ 3,501



$ 54,822



66.8 %

















































$ 4,191

(c)















$ 4,199

(c)















102

(d)















73

(d)















2,074

(e)















632

(e)





Total gross

profit $ 348,210



70.8 %

$ 6,367



$ 354,577



72.1 %

$ 280,696



66.5 %

$ 4,904



$ 285,600



67.6 %





(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Fiscal Year

2020

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

































$ 3,732



(c)

















110



(d)

















6,900



(e)







Gross profit -- product $ 875,684



70.7 %

$ 10,742







$ 886,426



71.6 %

































$ 14,403



(c)

















409



(d)







Gross profit -- subscription services $ 257,870



63.7 %

$ 14,812







$ 272,682



67.4 %

































$ 18,135



(c)

















519



(d)

















6,900



(e)







Total gross profit $ 1,133,554



69.0 %

$ 25,554







$ 1,159,108



70.5 %





(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Fourth Quarter of

Fourth Quarter of

2020

2019

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

















































$ 56,163

(c)















$ 54,707

(c)















1,935

(d)















—



















1,401

(e)















763

(e)















2,074

(f)















632

(f)





Operating income (loss) $ (694)



-0.1 %

$ 61,573



$ 60,879



12.4 %

$ (24,960)



-5.9 %

$ 56,102



$ 31,142



7.4 %

















































$ 56,163

(c)















$ 54,707

(c)















1,935

(d)















—



















1,401

(e)















763

(e)















2,074

(f)















632

(f)















6,993

(g)















6,616

(g)





Net income (loss) $ (4,651)







$ 68,566



$ 63,915







$ (25,755)







$ 62,718



$ 36,963





Net income (loss) per share -- diluted $ (0.02)











$ 0.23







$ (0.11)











$ 0.14





Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 259,218





17,984 (h) 277,202





239,571







24,097

(h) 263,668









(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt. (h) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)).

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):





Fiscal Year

2020

GAAP results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$ 226,705

(c)















6,184

(d)















7,040

(e)















6,900

(f)





Operating income (loss) $ (191,283)



-11.6 %

$ 246,829



$ 55,546



3.4 %





























































(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):

















Fourth Quarter



Fiscal Year





2020

2019

Year-over-

Year %

change 2020

2019 Year-over-

Year %

change Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 69,858



$ 80,794



(14) % $ 189,574



$ 164,423

15 % Less: purchases of property and equipment

(13,641)



(29,439)





(87,847)



(100,246)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 56,217



$ 51,355



9 % $ 101,727



$ 64,177

59 %





















Free cash flow as % of revenue

11.4 %

12.2 %



6.2 %

4.7 %



