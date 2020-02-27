Pure Storage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Pure achieved record bookings, revenues, and non-GAAP gross margin in Q4

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader delivering a modern data experience, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended February 2, 2020.

"Pure finished the year with the strongest growth and margin profile in the industry," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman, and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are well-positioned for a successful year ahead with a growing and robust technology portfolio, and our strategy to deliver the Modern Data Experience."

Key Financial Highlights

  • Q4 Revenue; $492.0 million, up 17% year-over-year
  • Full-year revenue $1.643 billion, up 21% year-over-year

  • Q4 GAAP gross margin 70.8%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.1%
  • Full-year GAAP gross margin 69.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.5%

  • Q4 GAAP operating loss $0.7 million; non-GAAP operating profit $60.9 million
  • Full-year GAAP operating loss $191.2 million; non-GAAP operating profit $55.6 million

  • Q4 GAAP operating margin -0.1%; non-GAAP operating margin 12.4%
  • Full year GAAP operating margin -11.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 3.4%

  • Q4 operating cash flow was $69.9 million, down -14% year-over-year
  • Full-year operating cash flow was $189.6 million, up 15% year-over-year

  • Q4 free cash flow was $56.2 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • Full-year free cash flow was $101.7 million, up 59% year-over-year

"Our Q4 performance was the result of solid execution and growth from our expanding product and subscription services portfolio," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Through expansion of our portfolio, we look forward to continued industry leading growth rates and gross margins."

Recent Company Highlights

Customer Traction: Pure added more than 500 new customers in the quarter equating to greater than five new customers per day, reaching over 7,500 total customers.

Advancing the Modern Data Experience:

  • Today, Pure announced availability for the third-generation all-NVMe FlashArray//X family that provides customers with higher performance and enables faster time-to-market. With our one-of-a-kind, industry-first EvergreenTM Storage model, customers have access to continuous innovation from Pure that includes these and future updates to its product and solutions suite. Read more in the press release here.
  • Pure continues to advance its multi-cloud strategy with the beta launch of Cloud Block Store on Microsoft Azure. Pure also joined Google Cloud's Anthos Ready Storage Initiative for hybrid cloud environments earlier this month.

Industry Recognition: In Q4, leading peer review site Gartner Peer Insights recognized FlashArray//X with a Customers' Choice distinction for Best Primary Storage in 2020 as reviewed by customers.

Guidance

Pure Storage's full-year fiscal 2021:

  • Revenue of approximately $1.90 billion
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 69.5%
  • Non-GAAP operating profit of approximately $60 million

Pure Storage's first-quarter fiscal 2021 guidance is as follows:

  • Revenue of approximately $365 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 69.5%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $40 million

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including our guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2021, our our beliefs about our bookings, growth and market share, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new products, strategy and adoption of subscription services, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 2, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 27, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired company, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow" included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended


2020

2019





Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

362,635

$

447,990

Marketable securities

936,518

749,482

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $542 and $660


458,643

378,729

Inventory

38,518

44,687

Deferred commissions, current

37,148

29,244

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,930

51,695

Total current assets

1,890,392

1,701,827

Property and equipment, net

122,740

125,353

Operating lease right-of-use assets

112,854

Deferred commissions, non-current

102,056

85,729

Intangible assets, net

58,257

20,118

Goodwill

37,584

10,997

Restricted cash

15,287

15,823

Other assets, non-current

25,034

13,178

Total assets

$

2,364,204

$

1,973,025





Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

77,651

$

103,462

Accrued compensation and benefits

106,592

99,910

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,223

39,860

Operating lease liabilities, current

27,264

Deferred revenue, current

356,011

266,584

Total current liabilities

614,741

509,816

Convertible senior notes, net

477,007

449,828

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

92,977

Deferred revenue, non-current

341,277

269,336

Deferred income taxes, non-current

5,323

Other liabilities, non-current

2,761

6,265

Total liabilities

1,534,086

1,235,245





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,107,605

1,820,067

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,449

(338)

Accumulated deficit

(1,282,936)

(1,081,949)

Total stockholders' equity

830,118

737,780

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,364,204

$

1,973,025

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Fourth Quarter of 


Fiscal Year Ended


2020

2019

2020

2019









Revenue:







Product

$

376,517

$

340,137

$

1,238,654

$

1,075,586

Subscription services

115,487

82,079

404,786

284,238

Total revenue

492,004

422,216

1,643,440

1,359,824









Cost of revenue:







Product (1)

103,510

110,762

362,970

352,054

Subscription services (1)

40,284

30,758

146,916

105,474

Total cost of revenue

143,794

141,520

509,886

457,528









Gross profit

348,210

280,696

1,133,554

902,296









Operating expenses:







Research and development (1)

114,904

96,630

433,662

349,936

Sales and marketing (1)

190,389

171,092

728,022

584,111

General and administrative (1)

43,611

37,934

163,153

137,506

Total operating expenses

348,904

305,656

1,324,837

1,071,553









Loss from operations

(694)

(24,960)

(191,283)

(169,257)

Other expense, net

(924)

(96)

(3,383)

(8,016)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(1,618)

(25,056)

(194,666)

(177,273)

Income tax provision

3,033

699

6,321

1,089

Net loss

$

(4,651)

$

(25,755)

$

(200,987)

$

(178,362)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.11)

$

(0.79)

$

(0.77)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

259,218

239,571

252,820

232,042


(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Cost of revenue -- product

$

889

$

761

$

3,732

$

2,951

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

3,302

3,438

14,403

12,378

Research and development

26,726

24,528

107,658

92,484

Sales and marketing

16,389

16,460

67,560

66,350

General and administrative

8,857

9,520

33,352

36,482

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

56,163

$

54,707

$

226,705

$

210,645

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Fourth Quarter of 


Fiscal Year Ended


2020

2019

2020

2019









Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$

(4,651)

$

(25,755)

$

(200,987)

$

(178,362)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

22,925

19,497

89,710

70,878

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

6,993

6,617

27,179

21,031

Stock-based compensation expense

56,163

54,707

226,705

210,645

Other

1,819

(2)

1,336

(5,039)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable, net

(96,521)

(73,026)

(79,442)

(135,649)

Inventory

(329)

4,814

2,393

(12,289)

Deferred commissions

(16,073)

(18,533)

(24,231)

(27,660)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(18,198)

(8,968)

(16,734)

(6,972)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,549



26,511


Accounts payable

16,388

2,493

(18,856)

14,293

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

47,059

44,218

20,296

51,810

Operating lease liabilities

(6,357)



(25,377)


Deferred revenue

54,091

74,732

161,071

161,737

Net cash provided by operating activities

69,858

80,794

189,574

164,423









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(13,641)

(29,439)

(87,847)

(100,246)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(51,594)

(13,899)

Purchases of intangible assets





(9,000)


Purchase of other investment



(5,000)



(5,000)

Purchases of marketable securities

(155,556)

(107,109)

(795,580)

(665,357)

Sales of marketable securities

83,733

1,076

200,251

19,878

Maturities of marketable securities

73,402

97,231

419,059

253,280

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,062)

(43,241)

(324,711)

(511,344)









Cash flows from financing activities







Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

17,095

4,429

42,899

47,771

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

7



43,298

33,444

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs







562,062

Payment for purchase of capped calls







(64,630)

Repayment of debt acquired from acquisition





(11,555)

(6,101)

Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock

(1,592)

(632)

(10,379)

(632)

Repurchase of common stock

(15,017)



(15,017)

(20,000)

Net cash provided by financing activities

493

3,797

49,246

551,914

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

58,289

41,350

(85,891)

204,993

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

319,633

422,463

463,813

258,820

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

377,922

$

463,813

$

377,922

$

463,813

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


Fourth Quarter of


Fourth Quarter of


2020

2019

GAAP
results

GAAP
gross
margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-
GAAP
results

Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)

GAAP
results

GAAP
gross
margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-
GAAP
results

Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)

























$

889

(c)







$

761

(c)







14

(d)







10

(d)







2,074

(e)







632

(e)


Gross profit -- 
product

$

273,007

72.5

%

$

2,977

$

275,984

73.3

%

$

229,375

67.4

%

$

1,403

$

230,778

67.8

%

























$

3,302

(c)







$

3,438

(c)







88

(d)







63

(d)


Gross profit --
subscription
services

$

75,203

65.1

%

$

3,390

$

78,593

68.1

%

$

51,321

62.5

%

$

3,501

$

54,822

66.8

%

























$

4,191

(c)







$

4,199

(c)







102

(d)







73

(d)







2,074

(e)







632

(e)


Total gross
profit

$

348,210

70.8

%

$

6,367

$

354,577

72.1

%

$

280,696

66.5

%

$

4,904

$

285,600

67.6

%


(a)

GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Fiscal Year

2020

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment


Non-
GAAP
results

Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)

















$

3,732

(c)








110

(d)








6,900

(e)



Gross profit -- product

$

875,684

70.7

%

$

10,742



$

886,426

71.6

%

















$

14,403

(c)








409

(d)



Gross profit -- subscription services

$

257,870

63.7

%

$

14,812



$

272,682

67.4

%

















$

18,135

(c)








519

(d)








6,900

(e)



Total gross profit

$

1,133,554

69.0

%

$

25,554



$

1,159,108

70.5

%


(a)

GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


Fourth Quarter of

Fourth Quarter of


2020

2019

GAAP
results

GAAP
operating
margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-
GAAP
results

Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)

GAAP
results

GAAP
operating
margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-
GAAP
results

Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)

























$

56,163

(c)







$

54,707

(c)







1,935

(d)

















1,401

(e)







763

(e)







2,074

(f)







632

(f)


Operating income (loss)

$

(694)

-0.1

%

$

61,573

$

60,879

12.4

%

$

(24,960)

-5.9

%

$

56,102

$

31,142

7.4

%

























$

56,163

(c)







$

54,707

(c)







1,935

(d)

















1,401

(e)







763

(e)







2,074

(f)







632

(f)







6,993

(g)







6,616

(g)


Net income (loss)

$

(4,651)



$

68,566

$

63,915



$

(25,755)



$

62,718

$

36,963


Net income (loss) per share -- diluted

$

(0.02)





$

0.23



$

(0.11)





$

0.14


Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted

259,218


17,984

(h)

277,202


239,571



24,097

(h)

263,668



(a)

GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company

(e)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) 

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(g)

To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt.

(h)

To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)).

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Fiscal Year


2020

GAAP results

GAAP
operating
margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP
results

Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)















$

226,705

(c)







6,184

(d)







7,040

(e)







6,900

(f)


Operating income (loss)

$

(191,283)

-11.6

%

$

246,829

$

55,546

3.4

%






























(a)

GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):









Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year


2020

2019

Year-over-
Year %
change

2020

2019

Year-over-
Year %
change

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

69,858

$

80,794

(14)

%

$

189,574

$

164,423

15

%

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(13,641)

(29,439)


(87,847)

(100,246)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

56,217

$

51,355

9

%

$

101,727

$

64,177

59

%











Free cash flow as % of revenue

11.4

%

12.2

%

6.2

%

4.7

%

