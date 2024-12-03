Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Awarded industry-first design win from a top-four hyperscaler

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended November 3, 2024.

"Pure Storage has achieved another industry first in our journey of data storage innovation with a transformational design win for our DirectFlash technology in a top-four hyperscaler," said Pure Storage Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo. "This win is the vanguard for Pure Flash technology to become the standard for all hyperscaler online storage, providing unparalleled performance and scalability while also reducing operating costs and power consumption."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $831.1 million , an increase of 9% year-over-year

, an increase of 9% year-over-year Subscription services revenue $376.4 million , up 22% year-over-year

, up 22% year-over-year Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.6 billion , up 22% year-over-year

, up 22% year-over-year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.4 billion , up 16% year-over-year

, up 16% year-over-year GAAP gross margin 70.1%; non-GAAP gross margin 71.9%

GAAP operating income $59.7 million ; non-GAAP operating income $167.3 million

; non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating margin 7.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 20.1%

Q3 operating cash flow $97.0 million ; free cash flow $35.2 million

; free cash flow Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.6 billion

Returned approximately $182 million in the third quarter to stockholders through share repurchases of 3.6 million shares

"Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations on revenue and operating income, demonstrating the sustaining strength of our business models," said Kevan Krysler, Pure Storage CFO. "We remain focused on driving both near-term results and long-term value creation through disciplined investments and innovation that position Pure as the leader in transforming the data storage landscape."

Third Quarter Company Highlights

Leading the Hyperscale Opportunity: With its industry-first design win with a top-four hyperscaler, Pure Storage is extending its DirectFlash ® technology into massive scale environments today dominated by hard disks. The unmatched capabilities of Pure's DirectFlash ® technology deliver new levels of innovation, performance, and scalability to an industry with demanding requirements, enabling hyperscalers to fully modernize their infrastructure, significantly improve operational efficiency, and dramatically free up scarce electrical power.



Pure Storage also deepened its collaboration with Kioxia, a global leader of NAND Flash technology, to develop cutting-edge technology and manufacturing capacity to address the growing need for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure for tomorrow's hyperscale environments.





With its industry-first design win with a top-four hyperscaler, Pure Storage is extending its DirectFlash technology into massive scale environments today dominated by hard disks. The unmatched capabilities of Pure's DirectFlash technology deliver new levels of innovation, performance, and scalability to an industry with demanding requirements, enabling hyperscalers to fully modernize their infrastructure, significantly improve operational efficiency, and dramatically free up scarce electrical power. Pure Storage also its collaboration with Kioxia, a global leader of NAND Flash technology, to develop cutting-edge technology and manufacturing capacity to address the growing need for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure for tomorrow's hyperscale environments. Advancing Enterprise AI: Pure Storage expanded its ability to serve the world's largest AI training environments with recent certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, which optimizes performance, power, and space efficiency. Pure also entered into a strategic partnership with CoreWeave to better serve AI customers by making Pure Storage available as a standard option within the CoreWeave dedicated cloud environment. With its introduction of the new Pure Storage GenAI Pod, Pure Storage is providing a set of full-stack solutions which reduce the time, cost, and expertise required to deploy generative AI projects.





Pure Storage expanded its ability to serve the world's largest AI training environments with recent certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, which optimizes performance, power, and space efficiency. Pure also into a strategic partnership with CoreWeave to better serve AI customers by making Pure Storage available as a standard option within the CoreWeave dedicated cloud environment. With its of the new Pure Storage GenAI Pod, Pure Storage is providing a set of full-stack solutions which reduce the time, cost, and expertise required to deploy generative AI projects. Delivering Platform Innovation: With the Pure Storage platform, Pure is driving the biggest shift in enterprise storage since Flash. Pure Storage will be delivering v2.0 of Pure Fusion™ in its fourth quarter, which will enable customers to create their own enterprise data cloud, opening their data storage environment like the hyperscalers operate theirs. During the quarter Pure Storage unveiled solutions enabling seamless VMware migrations to Microsoft Azure, delivering enterprise-scale flexibility. And the new Pure Storage FlashArray™ with AWS Outposts brings together Amazon Web Services and Pure's enterprise-grade storage on AWS Outposts, giving customers the flexibility to run cloud services on an enterprise-grade storage platform within their own data centers.

Industry Recognition and Accolades

Fourth Quarter and FY25 Guidance

Q4FY25 Revenue $867M Revenue YoY Growth Rate 9.7 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $135M Non-GAAP Operating Margin 15.6 %

FY25 Revenue $3.15B Revenue YoY Growth Rate 11.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $540M Non-GAAP Operating Margin 17 %

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2025 results at 2:00 pm PT today, December 3, 2024. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website . Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Chief Technology Officer Rob Lee

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET

Founder & Chief Visionary Officer John "Coz" Colgrove

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com .

----

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks . Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our opportunity with hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance and price requirements, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers, the timing and amount of revenue from hyperscaler licensing and support services, future period financial and business results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, the environmental and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 4, 2024. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 3, 2024, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, and amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)



At the End of



Third Quarter of

Fiscal 2025

Fiscal 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 894,569

$ 702,536 Marketable securities

753,960

828,557 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $956 and $1,060

578,224

662,179 Inventory

41,571

42,663 Deferred commissions, current

86,839

88,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

204,485

173,407 Total current assets

2,559,648

2,498,054 Property and equipment, net

431,353

352,604 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

157,574

129,942 Deferred commissions, non-current

210,671

215,620 Intangible assets, net

23,039

33,012 Goodwill

361,427

361,427 Restricted cash

11,249

9,595 Other assets, non-current

99,504

55,506 Total assets

$ 3,854,465

$ 3,655,760









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 102,021

$ 82,757 Accrued compensation and benefits

155,652

250,257 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

141,846

135,755 Operating lease liabilities, current

47,941

44,668 Deferred revenue, current

897,174

852,247 Debt, current

100,000

— Total current liabilities

1,444,634

1,365,684 Long-term debt

—

100,000 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

146,390

123,201 Deferred revenue, non-current

784,282

742,275 Other liabilities, non-current

68,573

54,506 Total liabilities

2,443,879

2,385,666 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,821,010

2,749,627 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,023

(3,782) Accumulated deficit

(1,411,447)

(1,475,751) Total stockholders' equity

1,410,586

1,270,094 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,854,465

$ 3,655,760

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Product $ 454,735

$ 453,277

$ 1,204,714

$ 1,161,978 Subscription services 376,337

309,561

1,083,608

878,838 Total revenue 831,072

762,838

2,288,322

2,040,816 Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 154,970

126,770

385,446

343,588 Subscription services (1) 93,180

83,321

284,168

244,541 Total cost of revenue 248,150

210,091

669,614

588,129 Gross profit 582,922

552,747

1,618,708

1,452,687 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 200,086

182,100

589,396

549,923 Sales and marketing (1) 255,830

231,707

757,069

696,885 General and administrative (1) 67,319

64,729

213,551

192,944 Restructuring and impairment (2) —

—

15,901

16,766 Total operating expenses 523,235

478,536

1,575,917

1,456,518 Income (loss) from operations 59,687

74,211

42,791

(3,831) Other income (expense), net 17,156

5,184

50,684

23,619 Income before provision for income taxes 76,843

79,395

93,475

19,788 Income tax provision 13,204

9,006

29,171

23,915 Net income (loss) $ 63,639

$ 70,389

$ 64,304

$ (4,127)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.19

$ 0.22

$ 0.20

$ (0.01) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.21

$ 0.19

$ (0.01) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic 327,675

314,153

325,530

309,842 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to common stockholders, diluted 340,564

330,255

341,490

309,842

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue -- product $ 3,216

$ 1,443

$ 9,443

$ 7,056 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 7,800

6,849

24,632

19,347 Research and development 49,227

43,908

150,390

126,225 Sales and marketing 24,393

19,209

72,330

55,883 General and administrative 16,436

16,557

62,161

46,732 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 101,072

$ 87,966

$ 318,956

$ 255,243

(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of

our former corporate headquarters.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)

Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2025

2024

2025

2024















Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 63,639

$ 70,389

$ 64,304

$ (4,127) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 29,272

31,647

99,099

91,560 Stock-based compensation expense 101,072

87,966

318,956

255,243 Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment —

—

3,270

16,766 Other 2,381

(2,815)

5,107

(5,844) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net (161,723)

(111,190)

83,998

(23,959) Inventory 5,071

818

(1,590)

5,278 Deferred commissions 669

(9,501)

6,822

(19,061) Prepaid expenses and other assets (40,008)

20,044

(67,014)

19,686 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,383

7,634

25,911

27,269 Accounts payable 33,755

7,533

20,597

33,844 Accrued compensation and other liabilities 7,781

4,767

(70,951)

(52,757) Operating lease liabilities (12,096)

(8,324)

(30,353)

(21,457) Deferred revenue 57,797

59,464

86,934

110,856 Net cash provided by operating activities 96,993

158,432

545,090

433,297 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (1) (61,788)

(45,062)

(170,641)

(151,591) Purchases of marketable securities and other (43,632)

(105,108)

(314,083)

(351,725) Sales of marketable securities 12,817

3,747

61,241

52,495 Maturities of marketable securities 131,994

109,196

329,978

495,899 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,391

(37,227)

(93,505)

45,078 Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,426

3,056

21,194

32,904 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 26,408

23,870

51,736

45,089 Proceeds from borrowings —

6,890

—

106,890 Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (1,786)

(7,515)

(5,721)

(584,582) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (54,905)

(4,755)

(141,591)

(16,582) Repurchases of common stock (181,999)

(22,460)

(181,999)

(114,341) Net cash used in financing activities (208,856)

(914)

(256,381)

(530,622) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72,472)

120,291

195,204

(52,247) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 979,807

418,860

712,131

591,398 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 907,335

$ 539,151

$ 907,335

$ 539,151



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $6.0 million and $5.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024 and $15.8 million and $15.7 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 3,216

(c)

















$ 1,443

(c)



















103

(d)

















75

(d)



















3,306

(e)

















3,306

(e)







Gross

profit --

product

$ 299,765

65.9 %

$ 6,625





$ 306,390

67.4 %

$ 326,507

72.0 %

$ 4,824





$ 331,331

73.1 %





























































$ 7,800

(c)

















$ 6,849

(c)



















368

(d)

















329

(d)







Gross

profit --

subscription

services

$ 283,157

75.2 %

$ 8,168





$ 291,325

77.4 %

$ 226,240

73.1 %

$ 7,178





$ 233,418

75.4 %





























































$ 11,016

(c)

















$ 8,292

(c)



















471

(d)

















404

(d)



















3,306

(e)

















3,306

(e)







Total gross profit

$ 582,922

70.1 %

$ 14,793





$ 597,715

71.9 %

$ 552,747

72.5 %

$ 12,002





$ 564,749

74.0 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 101,072

(c)

















$ 87,966

(c)















—





















580

(d)















2,991

(e)

















2,604

(e)















3,536

(f)

















3,718

(f)





Operating income $ 59,687

7.2 %

$ 107,599





$ 167,286

20.1 %

$ 74,211

9.7 %

$ 94,868



$ 169,079

22.2 %























































$ 101,072

(c)

















$ 87,966

(c)















—





















580

(d)















2,991

(e)

















2,604

(e)















3,536

(f)

















3,718

(f)















154

(g)

















153

(g)





Net income $ 63,639





$ 107,753





$ 171,392





$ 70,389





$ 95,021



$ 165,410

















































Net income per share -- diluted $ 0.19













$ 0.50





$ 0.21











$ 0.50



Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 340,564





—





340,564





330,255





—



330,255







(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,993

$ 158,432 Less: purchases of property and equipment (1) (61,788)

(45,062) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 35,205

$ 113,370



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $6.0 million and $5.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

SOURCE Pure Storage