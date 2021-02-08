Pure Storage Channel Leaders Andy Martin and Wendy Stusrud Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Andy Martin, Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Wendy Stusrud, Area Vice President, Americas Channel Sales to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

As a 100% channel centric company, Pure delivers an unrivaled partner experience. Under the leadership of Andy Martin and Wendy Stusrud, the Pure Partner Program has continued to set a high bar, delivering on its promise of providing channel partners the technology and solutions they need to drive faster, smarter, and more innovative business.

In the past year, Pure has further empowered its partners to accelerate growth and customer impact by bringing several new program upgrades to Pure partners, including:

enhanced offerings for marketing, support, and training;

solutions for selling in an increasingly virtual world;

new opportunities for increased incentives;

the Pure WaveMakers program to reward leaders in solution selling, training and sales;

the Pure Rewards VIP program, offering additional rewards to be redeemed by loyal partners based on their transactions.

"As we always say, the success of our partners is the success of Pure. I continue to be impressed by and grateful for our many outstanding partners who have achieved the seemingly impossible for their customers over the last year and I look forward to even more growth together in the future." -- Andy Martin, Vice President, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage

"Partners are an extension of Pure and our mission is to make their lives easier and ensure they have best-in-class solutions, technology, and support to exceed their goals and the goals of their customers. We're proud to be honored for our commitment to ensuring partner success." -- Wendy Stusrud, Area Vice President, Americas Channel Sales

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market. The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success." -- Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

To learn more about the Pure Partner Program, please visit www.purestorage.com/partners .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

