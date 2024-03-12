Pure Storage Enables Puerto Rico's Largest Furniture Retailer to Drive Service Innovation, While Cutting IT Costs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced that Empresas Berríos, the largest furniture store in Puerto Rico and the biggest distribution center in Central America, is leveraging Pure Storage's portfolio to achieve scalability and drive business growth, while advancing service innovation for its customers.

Customer Challenge:

Berríos strives to be Puerto Rico's leader in furniture and household goods with its quality of service, product variety, price, and ease of financing. Today, the company is embracing cutting-edge technologies to further enhance its customer experience, from in-store tablets for sales teams, to advanced inventory systems, and actionable analytics driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

To better position itself for scalability, business growth, and innovation, Berríos needed to modernize its IT environment, with a heightened emphasis on IT agility and financial flexibility to meet dynamic customer needs. Additionally, situated in a region prone to natural disasters and escalating ransomware threats, Berríos recognized the need to implement advanced business continuity and data protection plans to safeguard operations and ensure uninterrupted service delivery to its valued clientele.

Customer Impact:

Berríos adopted Pure Storage to fuel this modernization, gaining the scalability to innovate and expand without worrying about service reliability or cost. Benefits experienced with Pure Storage's portfolio include:

Unrivaled Performance with Cloud-Like Consumption Economics: By consuming Pure Storage FlashArray, an all-flash solution value-optimized for its specific workloads, via an Evergreen//Flex subscription, Berrios maintains ownership of its storage while benefiting from pay-as-you-go, cloudlike consumption economics. With //Flex, Berríos saved $170,000 in initial acquisition costs and now saves $20k in operational expenses annually.

Rapid Recovery in the Wake of Physical and Cyber Disasters: When Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, the island experienced an energy grid outage. Pure Storage arrays continued to run, enabling Berríos to continue serving customers as they rebuilt their homes. Berríos also relies on SafeMode and Veeam software to protect its data from ransomware attacks. Backups that previously took eight hours now take just 11 minutes.

Efficient IT Operations with Reduced Data Center Footprint: Backed by enterprise-grade all-flash storage, Berríos can easily handle a steady rise in demand while improving storage response. Even more impressive, the company has reduced its datacenter footprint by 50%, saving time and money while running more efficient IT operations. With energy costs in Puerto Rico rising, savings have positioned the business for steady, sustainable growth.

Executive Insight:

"As the backbone of our IT operations, Pure Storage supports critical components of our business - from our financing system, to our new point-of-sale tablets, and even warehouse scanners. The flexibility it provides in scaling with our growth, without imposing excessive infrastructure costs, brings real peace of mind. From efficient database management to hassle-free storage upgrades, Pure's platform combines ease of use with unmatched performance." – Héctor Morales, IT Manager, Empresas Berríos

