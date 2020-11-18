Pure Storage Introduces the Pure Validated Design Program to Simplify Deployment of Partner Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced the Pure Validated Design (PVD) program to deliver simplified deployment, predictability, and faster time-to-value for customers implementing integrated partner solutions.

To address a range of key customer use cases, PVDs have been fully tested, validated, and proven to generate repeatable business outcomes. Customer time-to-value is at the center of the PVD value proposition. By leveraging the step-by-step PVDs, customers will save costs, time, and valuable IT resources by eliminating the need for custom and complex configurations. As a result of using PVDs, customers decrease deployment risk and ensure the greatest return on their investment in Pure's products and solutions.

"Pure is extending its 'simple is smart' reputation to solutions within the PVD program. We are making it even more effortless for our customers to deploy integrated solutions with our technology partners," said Michael Sotnick, Vice President, Global Alliances, Pure Storage. "Now customers can easily and predictably implement integrated solutions that will deliver consistent, proven results."

PVDs are now available for some of Pure's most utilized solutions offerings, including Commvault for data protection and Vertica in Eon Mode for analytics. Pure will continue to expand its library of PVDs in the coming months.

"As part of our strong partnership with Pure Storage, we are excited to deliver one of the inaugural Pure Validated Designs (PVD) to give our joint customers an even simpler way to adopt our combined high-performance, scalable unified analytics solution," said Joy King, VP of Product and GTM Strategy for Vertica. "With the PVD using FlashBlade with Vertica in Eon Mode for high-performance analytics at extreme scale, enterprises can simplify deployment and operations, reduce risk, and free IT resources for business-critical tasks."

"Our customers want to leverage best of breed technologies for data management and rapid recovery. Combining Commvault's data management solutions with Pure's FlashBlade unified file and object platform is a natural choice to deliver the simplicity, scalability, and agility they need," said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Commvault. "We are excited to be part of the Pure Validated Design program, to deliver a best-in-class solution that is fully supported by both companies."

PVDs consist of two parts, a Design Guide and a Deployment Guide. The Design Guide provides a comprehensive technical overview of the resources required for deployment, including hardware and software specifications. The Deployment Guide outlines best practices for configuration of the chosen solution on Pure Storage architecture. In conjunction, these guides create a blueprint for successful implementation.

To learn more about the PVD program and the available PVDs for Commvault and Vertica, visit the below:

