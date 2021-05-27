Pure Storage Recognized as Leader in Enterprise Flash Array Storage and Object Storage Categories by TrustRadius for Second Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized both FlashArray™ and FlashBlade® as 2021 Top Rated Award winners for the second year in a row. With a trScore of 9.4 out of 10 and over 342 verified reviews, FlashArray won in the Enterprise Flash Array Storage category. With a trSCore of 9.1 out of 10 and over 44 verified reviews, FlashBlade won in the Object Storage category.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. See a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

Hear verified, global customers share their experiences and outcomes using FlashArray and FlashBlade :

"Pure Storage is our Tier 1 storage platform for all servers and services hosted in our datacenter. That's dozens of applications, big and small, in a diverse technical environment with lots of different workloads. The workloads on Pure Storage arrays are 99% virtualized. While it was originally brought in to host our largest workloads that require the highest performing IO, it quickly became the standard for storage performance. Any system engineer will tell you that storage performance issues are a pain, and with shared storage, are not easy to manage. Pure Storage has made storage performance issues a thing of the past and high performing storage is the new normal." - Chris Saenz , Azusa Pacific University

- "Pure's FlashBlade was brought in-house for the sole reason of testing NFS. Object storage capability was icing on the cake. Although we did not plan to test it, we did receive a request for object storage and decided to utilize the FlashBlade for this request. The engineer who made this request was blown away by the performance after being conditioned by under-whelming object stores in the cloud." - Anonymous

"This recognition for Pure's FlashArray solutions is a testament to our commitment to deliver consistent, reliable, and unparalleled performance in enterprise flash storage, and to ultimately optimize the way organizations interact with their data. It's a critical time to drive business transformation, and we're excited to continue innovating and providing best-in-class block storage solutions to support the dynamic needs of today's modern businesses." -- Dan Kogan, VP, Product Management, FlashArray Business Unit at Pure Storage

"We've seen remarkable momentum for FlashBlade, with more than a quarter of Fortune 100 organizations leveraging the solution to derive true value from their unstructured data. The diverse use cases and innovation that our customers are driving is validation of our unified fast file and object storage strategy. Together, FlashBlade's momentum and Pure's commitment to innovation lay the groundwork for continued success delivering a modern data experience to our unique customer base." -- Amy Fowler, VP, Strategy and Solutions, FlashBlade Business Unit at Pure Storage

FlashArray is the first all-flash 100 percent NVMe shared accelerated storage designed for mainstream enterprise deployments and FlashBlade is the industry's first unified fast file and object (UFFO) storage platform for modern data and applications. Pure's flash storage solutions are purpose-built to support the modern data experience and deliver simplicity, flexibility and reliability.

To learn more, visit:

About Pure Storage: Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure1 and Pure as-a-Service are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

