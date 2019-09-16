Pure Storage Unveils Technology Alliance Partner Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the fastest growing data storage company, today launched its Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP), a program for participating technology and solutions partners. Today's customers require strategic, thoughtful integration and partnerships between vendors to address the challenges associated with modern business. The TAP Program allows Pure Storage to collaborate with alliance partners focused on priorities most critical to strategic decision makers -- building the best hybrid cloud, transitioning to fast, consolidated architectures, and deriving business value from AI and analytics.

The TAP Program is intended to provide a structured framework for partner engagement, go-to-market, and solution development to ensure proven solutions for joint customers that adhere to Pure's high value standards. Partners in the program enjoy access to Pure's latest APIs and software development kits to drive strategic integration and ultimately enable better business results for our shared customers. Partners will also have access to Pure hardware via a newly-developed on-site demo lab.

"Our alliance partners enable customers to achieve their goals faster and more effectively. With that in mind, we designed this program to make it easier for ecosystem partners to partner with Pure on joint initiatives and solutions," said Katie Colbert, VP of Alliances, Pure Storage. "The TAP Program represents a significant step forward in our technology alliance ecosystem. By investing resources into integrations with our partners, we can enable customers to quickly and confidently extend the value of their investments through an active network of integrated and validated solutions."

Together with a diverse and high performing technology alliance partner ecosystem, Pure Storage offers joint solutions that span private cloud, multi-cloud, analytics, artificial intelligence, integrated systems and modern data protection.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents the future of business. Longstanding enterprises and brand new startups alike will have to leverage AI in order to succeed. Pure Storage has helped make AI more accessible for customers of all sizes and scope with our alliance partners. For example, AI-Ready Infrastructure (AIRI), a joint offering from NVIDIA and Pure, has served as the foundation for ongoing innovations aimed at helping customers leverage AI to get a headstart on the competition.

"Together, NVIDIA and Pure are enabling enterprises to get a faster start on their AI journey," said Charlie Boyle, General Manager of DGX systems at NVIDIA. "AIRI, the industry's first AI-at-scale solution for enterprise, has helped organizations around the globe eliminate the complexities of infrastructure design, with faster, simplified deployment and manageability. We look forward to the continued partnership in building differentiated solutions for the enterprise through Pure's Technology Alliance Partner program."

Integrated Systems

One of Pure's longest-standing partnerships is with industry leader Cisco. Together, Pure Storage and Cisco have helped joint customers achieve better business results with best-in-class converged infrastructure and collaborative joint solutions.

"Cisco is thrilled about the announcement of Pure's Technology Alliance Partner Program," said Nick Holden, Vice President of Global and Strategic Partnerships, Global Partner Organization at Cisco. "We have found that innovation works best when companies work together hand-in-hand which includes some of our key integrated solutions such as FlashStack, Intersight and MDS throughout the past couple of years. We look forward to continuing the partnership with Pure with even more innovation solutions through their new partner program."

To learn more or to speak with someone about how to apply for the TAP Program, or to learn more about how our partner solutions can help your business, visit us on the web. Click here to see what more of our partners have to say about working with Pure.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

