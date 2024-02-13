Pure Strategies Named to Real Leaders® 2024 List of Top Impact Companies

Pure Strategies, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

Sustainability Consulting Firm Recognized for Driving Meaningful Change by Prioritizing Purpose and Sustainability

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, has been recognized on the recently unveiled Real Leaders® 2024 List of Top Impact Companies. (Profile #168).

The Real Leaders Impact Awards are dedicated to acknowledging companies and leaders who are driving meaningful change in the world by prioritizing purpose and sustainability. The awards ranked privately-owned companies on 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation.

Pure Strategies was selected as a Top Impact Company in the Transformation category which recognizes "impact-oriented companies that completed at least three fiscal cycles and reached specific benchmarks for revenue and employees." The recognition also came as a result of the firm's leading sustainability consulting work with companies - providing customized sustainability strategies and solutions in climate, nature, sustainable packaging, regenerative agriculture, and sustainable chemistryExample client projects include:

  • Seventh Generation: establishing the sustainability strategy and goals
  • Ben & Jerry's: developing science-based targets for climate
  • Walmart: creating a sustainable packaging strategy and implementation tools
  • Ahold Delhaize: developing and implementing a sustainable chemistry program
  • Everlane: completing its GHG inventory, developing a mitigation plan, and defining science-based targets

Real Leaders, a Global Media, CEO network and Certified B Corp, received over 500 applications from 15+ countries. The 2024 Top Impact Companies List features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: Brandless, Generate Capital, Cotopaxi, Every Man Jack, Pure Strategies, and others.

"We are proud to be acknowledged as a REAL IMPACT LEADER by Real Leaders and congratulate the companies and brands that have also been recognized this year," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director, Pure Strategies. "It is rewarding to be recognized for our long-term focus on helping clients to be leaders in environmental and social performance."

Pure Strategies was honored at the Global Awards Celebration "Real Leaders UNITE" in San Diego on February 6, 2024.

Visit real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies to see the full list of the 2024 fastest growing impact companies.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp

SOURCE Pure Strategies, Inc.

