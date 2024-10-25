Pure Strategies Offers Nature Action Forum for Business Annual Membership Program for Corporate Sustainability Professionals

Sustainability Consulting Firm Presents a Unique Learning and Engagement Opportunity to Support Action-Oriented Progress for Corporate Nature Strategies

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is offering the Nature Action Forum Annual Membership program to help companies start and progress nature strategies and connect to climate strategies.

The Nature Action Forum for Business will be in its third year in 2025, and it now includes two paths, which can be combined:

Pure Strategies' Nature Action Forum for Business Annual Membership Program presents a unique learning and engagement opportunity to support action-oriented progress for corporate nature strategies.

Introductory program, for those looking to learn more about corporate nature actions and how to get started, starting March 2025

for those looking to learn more about corporate nature actions and how to get started, starting Annual program, for any professionals working on corporate nature programs looking to progress their efforts, starting January 2025

Both programs are structured to support peer interaction and learning opportunities with access to experts and resources to support action-oriented progress. Both memberships include seats for two people per organization, providing:

Curated resources and tools for companies at any stage in their nature journey

Action-oriented ways of advancing nature strategies

Networking and peer learning

Access to Pure Strategies and external experts

Virtual meetings and in-person meetings

Potential for collaborative projects

Further, the introductory program includes six web-based meetings per year. The annual membership program includes ten meetings per year, with two in-person meetings - one in February at GreenBiz '25 in Phoenix, AZ and the second in September during Climate Week in New York City.

The Nature Action Forum is a proven program with past participants that include Stonyfield Organic, Everlane, Ralph Lauren, LUSH, Once Upon a Farm, and dozens of others.

Who should join?

Professionals from any industry including nature-based value chains or others and those from companies at any stage of progress on nature but have an interest in doing more

Non-profit memberships are also available for those closely connected to advancing ecosystem and nature protection, restoration, and sustainable management connected to corporate efforts

"The Nature Action Forum Annual Membership program is a unique learning opportunity that helps companies share challenges and successes with other practitioners," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director and Co-founder of Pure Strategies. "The program introduces frameworks and best practices to help companies address nature-related risks and impacts for their business."

"Pure Strategies' Nature Action Forum clarified the business case, frameworks, and nature metrics and introduced me to some of the tools we will take forward in our assessments," notes Connie Norton, Sustainability Specialist, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics. "We also valued the opportunities the Forum provided to share insights, validate common challenges, and leave me with food for thought, based on others' experiences."

Companies can learn more and fill out the interest form to get more details and fee information here.

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project , a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant , The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

SOURCE Pure Strategies, Inc.