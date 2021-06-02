PureCars Announces The All New Pro Dealer Platform

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced it has launched its new Pro Dealer MarTech platform with industry-leading features, analytics and reporting. Visit www.purecars.com/pro to schedule a demo.

Powered by PURE™ Intelligence, Pro Dealer represents an industry-leading approach to digital advertising that offers greater flexibility and value with superior information, enabling clients (and their Digital Strategists) to connect advertising signals to operational outcomes and make better marketing decisions that drive lower ad costs per sale -- and drive more predictable increases in profitability.

The new Pro Dealer platform centers around a uniquely customizable reporting and insights component, PURE™ Insights, an industry leading measurement resource designed by dealers, for dealers. Pro Dealer with PURE Insights provides dealers with a variety of value-driven tools they need for one low, flat fee. Automotive retailers with experience using some of the key features of Pro Dealer for the past year have seen significant results, especially since the pandemic.

"Last year, we had our best year in the 97-year history of the organization, and we're going to do that again this year," said Andrew Riffee, CTMO of Dimmitt Automotive Group. "We've experienced overnight results. We've had nine consecutive months of record lead volumes from a phone and internet perspective. PureCars' partnership has been instrumental in helping us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, restructuring our digital marketing strategies, and delivering unprecedented levels of success."

Lou DiMattia, Director of Operations at Mercedes-Benz of Cherry Hill praised PURE Insights saying "I love the customization of it...because my hot buttons may change over time...what you guys have come up with is pretty impressive."

The Pro Dealer platform provides search, display/retargeting, social, and video for new and pre-owned vehicles. It also offers search for fixed ops (FO), and free lead-gen tools for dealers. The information within PURE Insights will be P.U.R.E.: Proven, Understandable, Relevant, and Essential, and will include benchmarking, business intelligence, market analytics, opportunities, performance and more.

Partner benefits will also include access to PureCars TV (CTV/OTT), as well as Alpha and Beta access to cutting edge advancements in media channels. Google, Facebook, YouTube and others are making constant improvements to their experiences and ad offerings (Vehicle Listing Ads in Google Search, Discovery Ads in Google Display, Facebook's on site VDP experience, just to name a few). Pro Dealer users will win the first mover advantage in their market with premier access to new media channels via PURE Insights.

"Pro Dealer represents our boldest, most sophisticated innovation to date -- designed by dealers, for dealers -- to help them accelerate more transactions at the lowest ad cost per sale," said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. "We're committed to helping dealers thrive with greater visibility into competitive performance on advertising spend, conversion rates, market share and so much more, providing them with their biggest competitive edge yet."

