PureCars Appoints Guy Super As CRO, And Kate Colacelli As CMO

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced the appointments of Guy Super as Chief Revenue Officer, and Kate Colacelli as Chief Marketing Officer.

With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Super joins PureCars after serving as Vice President of Sales for Outsell, where he was responsible for accelerating nationwide growth for the company's customer engagement platform. Prior to joining Outsell, he was an award-winning Sales Director with Dominion Enterprises. Super is a proven leader, with a wealth of experience building, developing and managing strategic sales teams. As PureCars' CRO, Super will drive sales acquisition efforts, while helping current automotive retail clients maximize the value derived from PureCars' digital advertising resources and solutions. Super holds a bachelor's degree from Lawrence University in history.

Colacelli joins PureCars after serving as Vice President of Marketing for Dealer-FX, a leading provider of automotive service lane technology. A 20+ year industry marketing veteran, Colacelli brings extensive experience leading marketing and product teams for automotive software providers and has a proven track record in the areas of digital and social marketing strategy, branding and public relations. Colacelli is responsible for all PureCars' marketing activities including go-to-market strategy, brand building, and lead generation. She holds a bachelor's degree from Brock University in health promotion, as well as a post-graduate education in corporate communications.

"Guy and Kate demonstrate not only the growth PureCars has experienced, but also our ongoing commitment to helping our customers clearly see the value we bring to their business," said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. "Guy's depth of knowledge in building and scaling world-class sales organizations and deep customer relationships will be a tremendous asset for us and our dealers. As a vital member of the executive team, Kate will drive our vision, strategies, and brand forward while ensuring our valued offerings deliver on PureCars' mission to improve the efficiency of digital advertising strategies across the automotive retail environment."

The additions of both Super and Colacelli add to a growing team at PureCars, continually focused on helping auto retailers become more efficient and profitable in today's ever-changing automotive landscape. PureCars' technology and solutions are helping dealers redefine customer expectations of what the purchase and finance process should look like. They are also helping dealer partners eliminate wasteful ad spend through more efficient media investments that directly affect their bottom line. This is accomplished through PureCars' ability to focus on the right marketing and media mix investments that help dealers acquire the right inventory, drive traffic and increase sales through better conversions.

About PureCars

PureCars is dedicated to helping dealers and the automotive industry thrive with its advanced martech, fintech, advertising insights and portfolio management platform. Only PureCars has PURE™ Intelligence, giving dealers and automotive marketers a competitive edge with information that is PURE: Proven, Understandable, Relevant and Essential. PureCars' industry-leading tech leverages data and insights to make smarter media buys that result in lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Since its founding in 2007, PureCars has achieved great success by combining martech with digital merchandising and market analytics tools to provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. PureCars is a certified digital provider for 15 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

