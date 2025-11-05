PureForge Brakes Earns AMECA Police Declaration of Conformity for Ford Explorer Interceptor Brake Kits

Certification Confirms OE-Equivalent Performance for Public-Safety Fleets

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), PureForge®, a technology-leader in ultra-durable braking systems, announced that its front and rear brake-kit assemblies for the 2021-current Ford Explorer Interceptor have been accepted under the Automotive Manufacturers Equipment Compliance Agency (AMECA) "Police Declaration of Conformity" program. The certification verifies that PureForge's kits meet or exceed the rigorous performance standards established for original-equipment (OE) brake systems used in pursuit-rated law-enforcement vehicles.

The AMECA program evaluates aftermarket brake components under standardized laboratory conditions that replicate the duty cycles of police service, including inertia-dynamometer testing, fade-and-wear analyses, and noise (squeal) assessments, with OE hardware serving as the benchmark. By successfully meeting these protocols, PureForge demonstrates that its Explorer Interceptor kits deliver the consistent, fade-resistant stopping power demanded by today's public-safety fleets.

"This certification underscores the engineering rigor and reliability our customers expect," said Nathan K. Meckel, Founder of PureForge. "Our goal is to deliver OE-equivalent performance with the durability advantages of our patented Atomic-Forged technology, helping departments reduce downtime, extend service intervals, and improve return on investment."

The PureForge Aftermarket Program

Built around fade-resistant performance assurance and fleet-ready reliability, the PureForge aftermarket program bridges the gap between OEM components and typical replacement parts. Many aftermarket brake assemblies fail under the heat and stress of police pursuits and high-speed operations. PureForge kits are engineered to match or exceed OE friction, thermal, and wear characteristics, ensuring consistent performance throughout the duty cycle.

Each kit is backed by PureForge's industry-leading 3-year / 100,000-mile warranty, reflecting the company's confidence in its proprietary Atomic-Forging® process, which infuses a dense metallic matrix into the rotor surface to virtually eliminate abrasive wear. This technology reduces brake dust, prolongs pad life, and minimizes lifecycle costs, delivering measurable ROI for fleet managers focused on total cost of ownership.

Field validation by multiple U.S. law-enforcement agencies has confirmed PureForge's laboratory results, with departments citing reliable pedal feel, longer pad life, and reduced maintenance frequency under demanding duty cycles. With AMECA's official Declaration of Conformity, PureForge is now formally recognized as a supplier of compliant, high-performance brake systems for pursuit-rated vehicles.

About PureForge

PureForge® is an advanced technology and operating company transforming braking performance and sustainability. With more than 45 issued patents, its proprietary Atomic-Forging® process embeds an ultra-dense metallic matrix into the rotor surface, creating adherent friction for longer life, less dust, and lower lifecycle cost. PureForge designs and supplies exact-fit brake systems for public-safety, commercial transport, and other mission-critical fleets, all backed by an industry-leading 3-year / 100,000-mile warranty. Learn more at pureforge.com .

