PureForge Launches New Reseller Program for Public Safety Fleets

Dana Safety Supply Becomes First Reseller Partner

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureForge®, the technology-driven manufacturer of ultra-durable brake systems, today announced the launch of its new Reseller Program. The program will expand access to its braking solutions through trusted outfitters and fleet supply channels used by law enforcement and municipal customers. PureForge's solutions are backed by an industry leading 3-year, 100,000 mile warranty, delivering breakthrough safety, durability and lifecycle savings for law enforcement and public safety fleets. As part of this program rollout, PureForge has signed Dana Safety Supply as the first authorized reseller.

As the public safety market evolves, many agencies prefer to acquire vehicle equipment through full-service outfitters and fleet integrators rather than direct OEM channels. The new program enables PureForge to "meet customers where they are" — ensuring police, fire, and emergency response fleets can purchase and install high-performance braking systems through their existing local suppliers.

"We've engineered a brake solution that doesn't just meet expectations — it redefines them," said Nathan K. Meckel, Founder of PureForge. "By building a network of authorized resellers, we ensure mission-critical braking is available directly where public safety departments already outfit and maintain their fleets."

With 48 locations across multiple states, Dana Safety Supply serves a wide range of public safety and fleet customers. The company provides everything from emergency warning systems, and patrol vehicle armor, will full upfit capabilities, warranty support, and ongoing parts supply. Through this partnership, Dana Safety Supply will market and distribute PureForge brake systems to agencies and fleet maintenance operations across its service area, supported by PureForge's national training, marketing, and warranty programs.

"Public safety fleets are often dealing with significant budget limitations and are constantly asked to do more for less," says David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply. "Our mission is to help these fleets stretch every dollar while still providing top-tier technology and improved safety. PureForge fits that role perfectly, offering high performance braking that lasts longer with lower maintenance. It's another way to prove to our customers we're fully invested in their mission and the safety of their officers."

Reseller Program Benefits

Authorized resellers in the PureForge program will receive:

Lead Sharing within their territories

Discounted Product Pricing

Marketing and Sales Support

Territorial Benefits with first-right-of-refusal opportunities

PureForge designed this model to support how public safety agencies prefer to procure equipment: through the same local outfitters that install cages, lights, and communications gear. By embedding PureForge brakes into that supply chain, the company ensures speed, accessibility, and coordinated local support.

About PureForge

PureForge® is an advanced technology and operating company transforming braking performance and sustainability. With more than 45 issued patents, its proprietary Atomic-Forging® process embeds an ultra-dense metallic matrix into the rotor surface, creating dramatically longer rotor and pad life, reduced dust, higher performance and enhanced safety under the most difficult driving conditions. This performance is backed by an industry-leading 3-year, 100,000 mile warranty. PureForge develops, manufactures, and supplies exact-fit brake systems for public safety, commercial transport, and other mission-critical fleets. Learn more at pureforge.com .

