PureHealth Research Launches "Natural GLP-1 Support" Collection, Delivering a Comprehensive Approach to Natural GLP-1 Supplements

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research has launched its Natural GLP-1 Support collection, a line of natural GLP-1 supplements offering a needle-free, prescription-free alternative to synthetic injections that can cost thousands of dollars per year. The collection is led by GLP ON, a physician-approved 9-ingredient formula that targets the entire GLP-1 system at clinically studied dosages.

How These Natural GLP-1 Supplements Work Across Three Pathways

Where most competing formulas rely on a single ingredient like berberine alone, GLP ON addresses three distinct phases of GLP-1 activity. Berberine activates the AMPK enzyme for glucose metabolism support while working alongside African Mango to slow GLP-1 degradation. Chlorogenic acids in Green Coffee Extract, the patented citrus flavonoid Eriomin®, and Akkermansia Muciniphila promote GLP-1 secretion from intestinal L-cells. Vitamin D3 supports GLP-1 sensitivity, a mechanism rarely addressed by competitors.

This approach is rooted in gut microbiome science. Beneficial bacteria ferment prebiotic fibers into short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which directly stimulate L-cells to release GLP-1. Every ingredient is backed by peer-reviewed research and included at effective clinical dosages, setting the collection apart from products that rely on sub-clinical amounts.

The Best Natural GLP-1 Supplements for Long-Term Use

The collection also includes CurbFit, GLP Digest+, GLP Fusion, Blood Sugar Formula, and Berberine Extract, each targeting complementary aspects of metabolic wellness. All products are manufactured in the USA, third-party tested, and designed to be safe for long-term daily use.

Key differentiators across the collection:

Clinically studied dosages backed by peer-reviewed research

backed by peer-reviewed research Needle-free oral supplementation at a fraction of injectable costs

at a fraction of injectable costs No prescription required and safe for long-term daily use

and safe for long-term daily use Suitable for individuals transitioning off injectable programs

Physician-approved and manufactured in the USA

The collection serves consumers seeking support for healthy weight management, appetite control, and metabolic function without the harsh side effects often associated with synthetic alternatives.

Full clinical research and product details are available at the natural GLP-1 supplements collection page.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research is a science-backed nutrition company delivering physician-reviewed GLP-1 supplements and targeted wellness formulas with full label transparency.

PureHealth Research

[email protected]

+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902972/5823145/PureHealth_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC