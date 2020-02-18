Purell Under Investigation for Misleading Statements That It Prevents the Flu and Other Viruses

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of Gojo Industries, Inc. for false and misleading statements in connection with its Purell products. In a letter on January 17, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration formally warned the company that its claims that Purell could reduce the potential for infection or prevent illnesses were unsubstantiated and violated federal law.

On its websites and social media, Gojo claimed that Purell "kills more than 99.99% of most common germs that may cause illness in a healthcare setting, including MRSA & VRE." According to the FDA, the company also made numerous statements that clearly indicate that Purell is "intended for reducing or preventing disease from the Ebola virus, norovirus, and influenza."

However, "the FDA is currently not aware of any adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating that killing or decreasing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin by a certain magnitude produces a corresponding clinical reduction in infection or disease caused by such bacteria or virus." Accordingly, the FDA reclassified Purell products as unapproved new drugs marketed in violation of federal law "because they are not generally recognized as safe and effective for use under the conditions prescribed, recommended, or suggested in their labeling."

In light of the FDA's warning letter, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether Gojo's marketing of its Purell products is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws. If you purchased Purell products based on the claims that they prevent illnesses or reduce the potential for infection, you may be able to participate in a class action lawsuit seeking money damages and an end to any false and misleading advertising. For more information, please visit our website at http://classactionlawyers.com/purell.

