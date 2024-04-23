PRIVACY ALERT: Greylock McKinnon Associates Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Impacting More Than 341,000 Individuals

Persons Who Received Written Notice from Greylock McKinnon or the U.S. Department of Justice of the Data Breach Are Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating the consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates, Inc. regarding a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of over 341,000 persons, including Medicare beneficiaries.

According to the company, it experienced a cyberattack and detected unusual activity on its network on May 30, 2023. However, it only began notifying some affected persons more than eight months later in February 2024, and additional notices were issued in April 2024, which may have violated state and federal laws.

At various times, Greylock McKinnon provided consulting services to the U.S. Department of Justice. The company and the DOJ recently informed persons that the following personal and health information may have been stolen in the breach: names, dates of birth, addresses, Medicare Health Insurance Claim Numbers (which include Social Security numbers), medical information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Greylock McKinnon's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach and want additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/greylock.

