PURELY ELIZABETH EXPANDS INTO PROTEIN WITH NEW ANCIENT GRAIN GRANOLA MADE FROM REAL, WHOLE FOOD INGREDIENTS

New line delivers 10g of protein from nuts, seeds and oats, meeting demand for craveable, clean-label protein

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purely Elizabeth, the modern wellness brand known for its delicious, ingredient-forward granolas, today announced the launch of Purely Elizabeth Protein Ancient Grain Granola, marking the brand's expansion into one of the most in-demand spaces in food: protein.

As granola expands beyond breakfast and protein demand continues to surge, consumers are looking for foods that deliver both function and flavor without relying on overly processed ingredients.

“We saw an opportunity to rethink protein in a way that feels simpler, more transparent, and more delicious,” said Elizabeth Stein, Founder & CEO of Purely Elizabeth. Post this Purely Elizabeth's newest product line, Protein Ancient Grain Granola, marks the brand’s expansion into one of the most in-demand spaces in food: protein.

As protein continues to dominate the conversation, Purely Elizabeth is taking a more intentional, whole-food approach. The new line delivers 10 grams of protein per serving from real, whole food ingredients like nuts and seeds without protein powders, isolates, or fillers. Each recipe pairs protein-rich ingredients with organic oats, 6–8g of fiber, and is lightly sweetened with coconut sugar for a craveable, nutrient-dense crunch. Each batch is made with a blend of pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashews, and chia seeds, creating a distinctly delicious, nutty texture that stands apart in the category.

"We saw an opportunity to rethink protein in a way that feels simpler, more transparent, and more delicious," said Elizabeth Stein, Founder & CEO of Purely Elizabeth. "By using real, recognizable ingredients, we're creating something that not only supports your wellness goals, but is genuinely enjoyable to eat."

In consumer blind taste testing, Purely Elizabeth Protein Ancient Grain Granola outperformed competitors in overall liking and purchase intent, reinforcing that clean ingredients and great taste drive conversion. With 74% of consumers finding protein from nuts and seeds appealing, compared to significantly lower interest in sources like pea protein or whey, the brand's whole-food approach meets a growing demand for both protein and ingredient transparency.1

Available in three flavors - Cinnamon Toast, Almond Butter & Berries, and Dark Chocolate Blueberry - the line is certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and vegan.

Founded in 2009, Purely Elizabeth has more than doubled in size over the past two years and is set to surpass $300 million in sales this year. As the granola category exceeds $1.3 billion, the brand continues to outpace category growth while expanding into new occasions beyond breakfast.2

Purely Elizabeth Protein Ancient Grain Granola retails for $7.99. The new line is available now at Target nationwide, with additional retailers to follow. It is also available on PurelyElizabeth.com.

To celebrate the launch, the brand will host a two-day pop-up in Los Angeles (1525 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA) on May 15–16, featuring a custom Protein Granola froyo truck with Go Greek treats, sampling, exclusive merchandise, and more. Purely Elizabeth founder and holistic nutrition counselor Elizabeth Stein will also preview her forthcoming cookbook, Nourish and Thrive, set to launch later this year and now available for preorder.

About Purely Elizabeth:

Founded in 2009, Purely Elizabeth is a modern wellness brand and trailblazer in the natural foods industry. They are redefining breakfast and beyond with thoughtfully crafted, nutrient-dense foods made from real, purposeful ingredients. Founded by holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, the brand is known for pioneering the use of ancient grains, sustainably sourced coconut sugar, and functional ingredients that support everyday well-being. Purely Elizabeth's portfolio of organic, non-GMO, and certified gluten-free products, including granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola, is designed to make healthy living both nourishing and delicious. For more information, visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or follow @purely_elizabeth on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact: Brooke Rothenberg, Purely Elizabeth

[email protected]

Cell: 954-579-3008

1 Curion Research, 2025

2 SPINS MULO POS data 52 weeks ending 4/19/26

SOURCE Purely Elizabeth