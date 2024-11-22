purelyIV Launches Mobile App for Seamless Wellness Management

The new app allows users to browse services, book IV therapy, manage appointments, purchase packages, and track wellness—all from their mobile device.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- purelyIV, a leader in mobile IV therapy services in Metro Detroit, has officially launched its new mobile app, designed to bring ultimate convenience to clients. Available on both iOS and Android platforms, the app allows users to easily book services, manage appointments, purchase packages, and track their wellness journey—all at their fingertips.

With a sleek, user-friendly design, the purelyIV app offers clients the ability to:

Browse IV therapy services, staff, packages, memberships, gift cards, and promotions.

Book appointments and add-ons effortlessly.

Purchase packages, memberships, and gift cards directly from the app.

Track past purchases and manage payment methods.

Manage profiles, family members, notifications, and appointments.

View purelyIV business hours and contact information for seamless communication.

"We're excited to introduce this app to our clients," said Michael Boumansour, CEO of purelyIV. "Our goal has always been to make wellness more accessible and convenient. This app is the next step in creating an enhanced, client-centered experience."

The purelyIV app is designed for clients with busy lifestyles who want to maintain their wellness routine with minimal hassle. Whether booking an IV therapy session or exploring new services, the app empowers users to take control of their wellness on the go.

The purelyIV mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about purelyIV and its offerings, visit purelyiv.com.

Contact:

Michael Boumansour

***@purelyiv.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13049465

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE purelyIV