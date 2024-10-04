PureTalk Brand Ambassador Clint Romesha Announced as Keynote Speaker for 2024 Retail Technology Solutions Summit

Combat Veteran, Former Staff Sergeant, Medal of Honor Recipient, and PureTalk Brand Ambassador to deliver keynote address

COVINGTON, Ga., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk , a veteran-led, nationwide cell phone service provider announced that Clint Romesha, combat veteran, former Staff Sergeant, Medal of Honor recipient, and PureTalk Brand Ambassador will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Retail Technology Solutions Summit in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. At the Summit, Romesha will discuss his story, as well as his work with PureTalk – a wireless provider that offers premium wireless plans at a fair price, tailored to the unique needs of small businesses, all on the nation's most dependable 5G network.

The Retail Technology Solutions Summit is a conference uniquely designed for cross-industry business development and the building of sustainable relationships between vendors and high-performing value-added resellers. At the 2-day event, Romesha will introduce PureTalk Business's wide range of solutions to a host of C-level decision makers. Sharing insights into the veteran-led technology company's commitment to supporting the American workforce, along with veterans and their families, Romesha will demonstrate how PureTalk continues to give back. Through partnerships with veteran support organizations and initiatives, such as America's Warrior Partnership (AWP), PureTalk continues to honor those who have sacrificed for our nation.

"We are honored to have Clint Romesha, combat veteran, former Staff Sergeant, and Medal of Honor recipient as our Brand Ambassador and keynote speaker at the upcoming Retail Technology Solutions Summit," said Brett Wantland, Vice President of Operations at Telrite Holdings. "Clint embodies the American values we stand for and the support we provide to veterans and their families. We are proud to have him as the spokesperson for our organization."

As a veteran-led company rooted in American values, PureTalk Business actively supports the growth of our nation's workforce through the creation of U.S.-based jobs. With a commitment to white-glove customer service, the company provides unmatched attention to detail, personalized care, and industry-leading support – all delivered by a Customer Service team 100% in the U.S.A. PureTalk Business offers small businesses across the nation the same premium wireless services as larger networks, but at an affordable price. By combining affordability, quality, and a dedication to American ideals, PureTalk Business empowers small businesses to thrive.

For more information on PureTalk Business, visit www.puretalk.com/business .

About PureTalk Business

PureTalk Business specializes in providing premium wireless service at a fair price on the most dependable 5G network with white-glove customer support tailored to the diverse needs of small businesses. As a veteran-led company valuing American ideals, PureTalk Business actively supports the growth of the American workforce and creates job opportunities. Business owners can confidently rely on PureTalk's lightning-fast speed and unmatched 5G coverage, offering the flexibility to mix and match plans based on each employee's unique needs and strengths.

About PureTalk

Veteran-led and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $25/month. With customer service in the U.S., support of our military, and a 100% money-back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience and unlimited plans at a fair price, all on the nation's most dependable 5G network. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our Veterans and their families. We contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit puretalk.com for additional information.

