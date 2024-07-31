PureTalk Business Welcomes Joel Douglass to Senior Leadership Team as New Channel Chief Leading Wireless Sales

Wireless company adds experience to deepen commitment to supporting America's small business sector

COVINGTON, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk , a nationwide cell phone service provider offering premium wireless service at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, today announced the appointment of Joel Douglass as its new PureTalk Business Channel Chief, effective July 22, 2024.

PureTalk Business provides businesses with the same quality service as larger networks by offering budget-friendly plans, reliable service and attentive customer support. PureTalk Business is committed to the growth of the American workforce and continues to create job opportunities for workers in the United States.

Douglass will be responsible for leading the PureTalk Business Wireless Sales team and managing the company's channel sales program. An experienced sales strategist, Douglass brings over 14 years of channel experience to PureTalk with a strong background in sales and supplier management.

"Joel's impressive experience exceeding channel sales targets and building strong partnerships will be instrumental in driving growth for our B2B wireless service offerings," said Brett Wantland, Vice President of Operations at Telrite Holdings. "We are thrilled to welcome Joel Douglass as Channel Chief for the Business Wireless Sales team and look forward to seeing all he will accomplish."

By integrating affordability, quality, and a commitment to American values, PureTalk Business empowers small businesses to thrive. With Douglass at the helm of the Wireless Sales Team, PureTalk Business is poised to strengthen its partnership with Intelisys and become the go-to wireless provider for small businesses nationwide.

For more information on PureTalk Business, visit www.puretalk.com/business .

About PureTalk Business

PureTalk Business specializes in providing premium wireless service at a fair price on the most dependable 5G network with white-glove customer support tailored to the diverse needs of small businesses. As a veteran-led company valuing American ideals, PureTalk Business actively supports the growth of the American workforce and creates job opportunities. Business owners can confidently rely on PureTalk's lightning-fast speed and unmatched 5G coverage, offering the flexibility to mix and match plans based on each employee's unique needs and strengths.

About PureTalk

Veteran-led and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $25/month. With customer service in the U.S., support of our military, and a 100% money-back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience and unlimited plans at a fair price, all on the nation's most dependable 5G network. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our Veterans and their families. We contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit puretalk.com for additional information.

