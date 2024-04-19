PURETALK CUSTOMERS SURPASS $100,000 IN DONATIONS TO AMERICA'S WARRIOR PARTNERSHIP

COVINGTON, Ga., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk, a nationwide cell phone service provider offering premium wireless service at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, today celebrates over $100,000 customer donations to the America's Warrior Partnership (AWP). Since January 2023, the company has engaged in an ongoing AWP roundup partnership, resulting in $33,067 of donations in Q1 2024, bringing total funds to $109,815.

To date nearly 85,000 round-up and one-time donations have been made during checkout. PureTalk's partnership with AWP highlights the unwavering commitment made daily to honoring and supporting our nation's veterans. Through generous donations from both PureTalk and its customers, AWP receives substantial support, aiding the organization in continuing its life-saving work.

"We are honored to give back to organizations like America's Warrior Partnership, which is doing such life-changing work on behalf of our nation's heroes," shared William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer for PureTalk. "This partnership affirms our dedication to supporting our nation's veterans. We are confident that the donations provided to AWP will create a brighter future for the veteran community, empowering them through the resources AWP provides."

AWP is a national organization working to prevent veteran suicide and overdose by connecting veterans and their families to the necessary resources. By providing access to life-saving programs, AWP improves the lives of tens of thousands of veterans and their families, serving them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. AWP incorporates a "One size fits one" approach to supporting the veteran community by providing multi-faceted resources for veterans across several needs including housing, employment, training, counseling, and more.

By using this approach, the AWP Network has assisted over 10,000 veterans, family members, and caregivers. AWP utilizes a four-step plan to connect, educate, advocate, and collaborate with veterans, their families, caregivers, and communities to make a difference in the lives of U.S. veterans regularly.

"We are honored that PureTalk chose to partner with America's Warrior Partnership in support of our nation's veterans," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "PureTalk's customers are making a difference in the lives of others daily, and we want to take a moment to show our appreciation to them and PureTalk for their consistent support."

PureTalk remains dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans and looks forward to continuing to support AWP in the future. To learn more about PureTalk's support of AWP, visit our website https://www.puretalk.com/roundup.

About PureTalk

PureTalk, established in 2004, provides premium wireless service at a fair price with the most dependable 5G nationwide network. As a veteran-led company celebrating American ideals, PureTalk actively supports the growth of the American workforce and has 100% U.S. Customer Service. At PureTalk, patriotism drives its purpose. PureTalk is committed to supporting our veterans and their families by contributing to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, customers not only receive great wireless service but they're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of American servicemen and women. Visit PureTalk.com for additional information.

About AWP

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and prevent veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org or @awpartnership.

