PURETALK IS SPONSORING VETERAN HONOR FLIGHT TO WASHINGTON DC ALONGSIDE FMR SGT FIRST CLASS, MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT CLINT ROMESHA

As a veteran-led nationwide cell phone service provider, PureTalk is proud to collaborate with Clint Romesha and the Middle Georgia Honor Flight network to further their continued support for local service members and veterans. This sponsorship in addition to the company's consistent backing of America's Warrior Partnership and the $10M Veteran Debt Forgiveness Program demonstrates PureTalk's unwavering commitment to supporting U.S. heroes.

"At PureTalk we strongly believe in supporting the men and women who bravely served this great nation and protected our freedoms. We also believe actions speak louder than words, which is why PureTalk could not be more honored to be a sponsor of the Middle Georgia Honor Flight," shared William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer.

The partnership allowed local veterans to connect and hear from Former Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his exceptional bravery and honor during the 12-hour Battle of Kamdesh in the War in Afghanistan.

"It was such an honor to walk alongside these veterans as they visit the memorials commemorating the wars they so bravely fought in," stated Clint Romesha. "The opportunity to share stories, build connections, and offer my unwavering support was an experience I'll never forget."

The Middle Georgia Honor Flight unites veterans from a 69-county area in Middle and South Georgia by organizing trips to visit memorials of armed conflicts, providing a unique experience for the men and women who have proudly served our country. Since its start in 2018, the organization has conducted nearly 18 Honor Flights, allowing nearly 300 veterans the opportunity to spend the day in Washington D.C., visiting various memorials, including Arlington National Cemetery and the USMC Memorial, at no cost.

About PureTalk

PureTalk, established in 2004, provides premium wireless service at a fair price with the most dependable 5G nationwide network. As a veteran-led company valuing American ideals, PureTalk actively supports the growth of the American workforce and has 100% US Customer Service. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our veterans and their families. We contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit puretalk.com for additional information.

About Middle Georgia Honor Flight

Part of a nationwide network, Middle Georgia Honor Flight is one of the 127 hubs across 44 states associated with the Honor Flight Network. Since its inception in 2018, Middle Georgia Honor Flight has facilitated the journey of nearly 300 local veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington D.C. This trip serves as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these veterans to visit their respective war memorials. Serving a veteran population of over 126,000 across a 69-county area of middle and South Georgia, Middle GA Honor Flight remains dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of our veterans.

