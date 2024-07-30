PureTalk Maintains Commitment to Veteran Support with Continuing Customer Direct Donations to America's Warrior Partnership

PureTalk customers on track to raise over $250,000 annually aimed at prevention of veteran suicide

COVINGTON, Ga., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk , a nationwide cell phone service provider, today celebrates reaching over $185,000 in customer donations to the America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) to date. Since the start of PureTalk's partnership with AWP in January 2023, the company has provided a steady stream of support to the organization through round-up and matching programs. In Q2 alone, PureTalk and its customers donated over $56,000, bringing total funds to nearly $188,000.

PureTalk, which offers premium wireless service at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, vowed to increase the impact of its customer contributions via a match campaign running from Memorial Day to Independence Day of this year. Donations were made possible through roundups on monthly bills and one-time donations made on the customer platform. To date, 300,000 total donations have been made by PureTalk customers to AWP, continuing to underscore its commitment to supporting the nation's veterans. Averaging over $20,000 in donations monthly, PureTalk and its customers are on track to raise over $250,000 annually for AWP.

"Our customer's generous donations continue to reflect our values as a veteran-led business and our mission to serve those who have so bravely served us. PureTalk's partnership with America's Warrior Partnership reinforces our ongoing and unwavering commitment to our nation's heroes," shared William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer for PureTalk. "We are proud to stand behind organizations dedicated to providing essential resources and access to life-saving programs for our veterans, like AWP."

AWP, a national organization, is dedicated to preventing veteran suicide by proactively connecting veterans and their families with holistic resources before a crisis occurs. Through a personalized "one size fits one" approach, AWP supports the veteran community by providing resources that address various needs, including housing, employment, training, counseling, and more. Their four-step plan is designed to connect, educate, advocate, and collaborate with veterans, their families, caregivers, and communities to make a difference in the daily lives of U.S. veterans.

"We are grateful for PureTalk's partnership with America's Warrior Partnership to support our nation's veterans," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "With the ongoing support of PureTalk's customers, lives are being positively impacted every day. We want to extend our sincere appreciation to them and PureTalk for their continuous support."

PureTalk remains committed to creating a significant impact in the lives of veterans and looks forward to continuing to support AWP in the future. To learn more about PureTalk's support of AWP, visit our website https://www.puretalk.com/roundup .

About PureTalk

PureTalk, established in 2004, provides premium wireless service at a fair price with the most dependable 5G nationwide network. As a veteran-led company celebrating American ideals, PureTalk actively supports the growth of the American workforce and has 100% U.S. Customer Service. At PureTalk, patriotism drives its purpose. PureTalk is committed to supporting our veterans and their families by contributing to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, customers not only receive great wireless service but they're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of American servicemen and women. Visit PureTalk.com for additional information.

About AWP

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and prevent veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org or @awpartnership.

SOURCE PureTalk