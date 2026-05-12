Purina and KC2026 Introduce Pet-Centered Programming to Make Kansas City a Pet-Friendly FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City

Programming is spotlighted by three special Dog Days events, hosted at the event site on select Sundays: June 14, June 21 and July 5, 2026. Pet owners can bring their dogs to join the excitement in person on Dog Days – and score their very own limited edition, customizable Purina x KC2026 Pet Kit, a one-of-a-kind pet soccer jersey exclusively available to Dog Days attendees. Throughout the duration of the festival, Purina will provide attendees interactive experiences that reflect the role pets play in the lives of so many soccer fans, including free pet apparel, take-home Purina samples and programming illustrating the incredible ways pets enrich our lives.

"We are bringing the passion of soccer fans and pet lovers together for a truly one-of-a-kind experience in Kansas City," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "Giving fans the chance to experience the excitement of global soccer with their dogs adds to the fun and is the latest way Purina is reimagining the role of pets in sports."

Across the activation, fans can expect thoughtful experiences for pets and pet lovers alike. On the three Dog Days, pet owners can receive exclusive KC2026 Pet Kits, while supplies last, and customize them on-site with patches for their pets. On the remaining event days, fans can still bring the celebration home by creating a free, one-of-a-kind Purina x KC2026 pet bandana. Throughout the event, a stadium-inspired pet booth will feature a variety of gifts from Purina's portfolio of leading dog and cat brands. Fans can also take part in Leap of Paws, an interactive experience that lets attendees compare their jumps to the high-flying abilities of different dog and cat breeds – and some notable soccer stars.

"FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City is designed to be a place where global fandom meets the heart of our region, and this collaboration with Purina brings that vision to life in a uniquely Kansas City way," said Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026. "By creating space for fans to share the experience with their pets — and by spotlighting the incredible work of local organizations supporting animal adoption — we're expanding what it means to feel welcomed and included. It's another example of how we're using this global moment to reflect our city's values of connection, compassion and belonging, while creating experiences that resonate well beyond the tournament itself."

In addition to creating memorable moments for fans and their pets, Purina and KC2026 are aiming to ensure a lasting local impact is delivered for pets and people. Through a collaboration with KC Pet Project, Purina will encourage more people to bring home a new pet teammate during the tournament by covering $50 per completed pet adoption, aspiring to help 400 area shelter pets find forever homes.

"KC Pet Project is proud to work with Purina to help more pets find loving homes and to share our mission with people from across Kansas City and beyond," said Kate Meghji, CEO of KC Pet Project. "As Kansas City's open-admission shelter, we care for more than 16,000 pets each year while serving as a resource for the people who love them. This collaboration gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with our community in a joyful, highly visible way and help families discover the life-changing impact of adoption."

Within Purina's interactive experience at FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City, attendees can visit the Petfinder Sup(paw)ters Section, an adoption-focused space designed like a stadium trophy room, where fans can browse a gallery of adoptable dogs, learn more about each pet and scan QR codes linking directly to the shelter's Petfinder profiles. Petfinder, powered by Purina, is the largest online adoptable pet database in North America, serving as a directory of nearly 11,000 animal shelters and adoption organizations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Kansas City activation also reflects the evolution of Purina's broader presence in sports collaborations, reimagining the role pets can play in sports culture — not just as companions at home, but as part of the fan experience itself. Purina is the Official Pet Care Partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation and recently launched a new national marketing campaign celebrating the team behind the team, featuring U.S. Men's National Team star Weston McKennie alongside two of his dogs – Sky and Lola.

Additional details about Purina's Fan Fest presence, Dog Days programming and related resources can be found at kansascityfwc26.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About KC2026

A nonprofit organization overseeing strategy and delivering Host City duties for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, KC2026 will plan, construct and implement all aspects of Kansas City's largest sports and fan engagement event in the region's history.

KC2026 planning efforts are supported by its Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporters: Black & Veatch, JE Dunn Construction, Purina PetCare, Populous and The University of Kansas Health System. These global and regional companies are leaders in their respective industries and represent key sectors of KC's economy. Host City Supporters are civic and brand partners that are helping bring the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to life in Kansas City. Learn more at kansascityfwc26.com.

About KC Pet Project

KC Pet Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating a compassionate and safe community for pets and people. KC Pet Project manages the City's municipal shelter in Swope Park, the only open-admission animal shelter in the Kansas City region. Each year, we care for more than 16,000 animals in 14 adoption locations including the City's shelter in Swope Park; the KC Pet Project Adoption Center in Zona Rosa; the Petco Adoption Center in Overland Park; and Petco Cat Habitats throughout the area. KC Pet Project's programs and services include intake of lost, stray and surrendered animals, veterinary care, adoption facilitation, foster care, rehoming, and pet-retention support including "Keep 'Em Together, KC," a community outreach program to help pet owners facing financial hardship with resources to deter unnecessary pet surrender. Learn more at kcpetproject.org and follow us @kcpetproject on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Purina