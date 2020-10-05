Purina And RedRover Deepen Commitment To Domestic Violence Survivors And Their Pets In Midst Of Pandemic With Help From Famous Friends

The sobering reality for many survivors is that the love they have for their pets is used against them by abusers. In fact, 70 percent of women in domestic violence shelters report their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet as a means of control. But because as few as 10 percent of U.S. domestic violence shelters allow pets, nearly half of victims will delay leaving their abuser in an effort to protect their pet from the inherent danger of being left behind.

"The bond we share with our pets is unbreakable, but for women and men suffering from domestic violence, abusers will often use pets to threaten and manipulate their victims," said Nina Leigh Krueger, president of Purina. "That's why it's critical to pave a way for survivors to leave abuse with their pets in tow, to protect the bond they share and begin the healing process together."

CLOSE TO HOME

Sadly, domestic abuse impacts the lives of many Americans, with 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men suffering abuse in their lifetimes. For journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall, whose sister was tragically killed by her abuser, domestic violence had a life-changing impact on her family. Hall, a lifelong pet lover, has been a longstanding and outspoken champion for survivors who passionately uses her platform to advocate for change.

"The thought of survivors of domestic violence forced to leave pets behind because shelters are not equipped to take them in is a heartbreaking reality not talked about enough," said Hall. "I'm proud to be partnering with the Purple Leash Project and lending my voice to increase awareness and help eradicate this issue. Together, we can help ease one of the many burdens that victims have to shoulder."

Actress Lucy Hale also is joining the effort. An outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, Hale has been on a mission to give a voice to the voiceless having experienced assault firsthand. For Hale, the reality that pets are also impacted by domestic violence was eye-opening.

"I can't imagine having to face the dilemma of staying in a dangerous situation or leaving my dog Elvis in harm's way. This is a heartbreaking situation for someone to be in, on top of the abuse they have already endured," said Hale. "When I learned Purina and RedRover were creating safe havens to keep victims and their pets together, I knew it was a cause I wanted to help champion."

Throughout October, Purina and RedRover are inviting others to champion the Purple Leash Project cause in two ways:

Empower in purple – On Purple Thursday, October 22 , take the lead in raising awareness by wearing purple and snapping a picture while walking your pet. Share it on Facebook or Instagram tagging @Purina and @RedRoverOrg using hashtag #PurpleLeashProject and share why you support this cause.

– On Purple , take the lead in raising awareness by wearing purple and snapping a picture while walking your pet. Share it on Facebook or Instagram tagging @Purina and @RedRoverOrg using hashtag #PurpleLeashProject and share why you support this cause. Donate – Consider donating to RedRover to support the Purple Leash Project. Funds will continue to help transform domestic violence shelters into pet-friendly spaces so pets and people can heal together. For donations of $60 or more (including a $5 reoccurring monthly donation), RedRover will send a limited-edition Purple Leash Project leash featuring the "Walk. Heal. Together." motto.

Since founding the Purple Leash Project in 2019, Purina is nearing a $1 million commitment to increase the number of pet-friendly shelters in the United States and fund other efforts to support survivors with pets. Purina behaviorists and designers, along with hundreds of volunteers from Purina and RedRover, have dedicated more than 1,500 hours to renovating shelters nationwide. Purina also continues to advocate for federal resources and funding to support the creation of pet-friendly shelters as a founding member of the PAWS Act Coalition.

To learn more about the Purple Leash Project, make a donation or sign up for ongoing updates, visit PurpleLeashProject.com.

About RedRover

Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and education. For the fifth consecutive year, RedRover has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

Media Contacts:

Cassandra Pacifico

On Behalf of Purina

412.394.6699

[email protected]

Sheri Madsen

RedRover

916.600.8157

[email protected]

SIDEBAR:

Since the Purple Leash Project was introduced last year, 15 Purina + RedRover Purple Leash Project grants have been awarded to domestic violence shelters across the U.S. totaling more than $230,000 in support to create pet-friendly housing for survivors with pets.

Refuge House in Leon County, FL - $30,000

in - Family Violence Prevention Service in Bexar County, TX - $20,000

in - Hope Haven of Cass County in Cass County , MO - $7,270

in , MO - Lydia's House in St. Louis County, MO - $17,120

in - Safe Voices in Androscoggin County, ME - $20,000

in - Northeast Georgia Council on Domestic Violence, Inc. in Hart County, GA - $20,000

in - OhioGuidestone - Personal and Family Counseling Services in Cuyahoga County, OH - $20,000

in - Victor Valley Domestic Violence, Inc. in San Bernardino County, CA - $6,065

in - Survivor Resource Network in Kay County, OK - $8,700

in - YWCA Charleston's Resolve Family Abuse Program in Kanawha County, WV - $20,000

in - New Life Center in Maricopa County, AZ - $20,000

in - Raphael House of Portland in Multnomah County, OR - $6,000

in - Safe Nest in Clark County, NV - $20,000

in - Community Beyond Violence in Nevada County, CA - $5,322

in - Avalon Center Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Agency in Cumberland County, TN - $12,200

To learn more about Purple Leash Project grants and how to apply, visit: https://www.purina.com/about-purina/purple-leash-project/resources

SOURCE Purina

Related Links

http://www.purina.com/

