Purina Drives Support To Pet Nonprofits During Season Of Giving

"Our nonprofit partners have risen to the many challenges that we've faced this year, from the pandemic taking away fundraising opportunities to a rising tide of need among the pets and pet owners they serve. We want to say thank you, and we are here for you," said Nina Leigh Krueger, President of Purina. "And we hope others with the means to support will consider giving to these amazing organizations as well."

According to a recent Purina survey, more than 90% of US consumers surveyed said they are planning to make a charitable contribution to one or more nonprofits this holiday season, and more than one third plan to give more to nonprofits this holiday season compared to 2019. Nearly 60% of consumers are considering giving to animal shelters and pet organizations this holiday season, and Purina hopes to draw attention to its nonprofit partners in this season of giving.

Guided by the belief that pets and people are better together, Purina has chosen five nonprofit partners to spotlight this year, each with a unique mission to help pets find loving homes, serve the needs of pets owners in crisis and break down systemic barriers that will help more pets find their perfect match.

Supported organizations include:

RedRover , Purina's Purple Leash Project partner, helps temporarily shelter animals rescued from disasters or neglect, domestic violence survivors seeking safety with their pets, animals with life-threatening illnesses, and uses innovative solutions to prevent animal cruelty and neglect.

, Purina's Purple Leash Project partner, helps temporarily shelter animals rescued from disasters or neglect, domestic violence survivors seeking safety with their pets, animals with life-threatening illnesses, and uses innovative solutions to prevent animal cruelty and neglect. Petfinder Foundation provides financial support to animal shelters and rescue groups nationwide so that they can ensure their adoptable pets are happy, healthy and ready for their forever homes.

provides financial support to animal shelters and rescue groups nationwide so that they can ensure their adoptable pets are happy, healthy and ready for their forever homes. Greater Good Charities is devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. From providing care and feeding of rescued animals in shelters to promoting literacy and education for children—Greater Good Charities is fully committed to making the world a better place for all.

is devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. From providing care and feeding of rescued animals in shelters to promoting literacy and education for children—Greater Good Charities is fully committed to making the world a better place for all. CARE works to address organizational and personal biases within animal welfare with a focus on bringing diverse voices to animal welfare while advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption.

works to address organizational and personal biases within animal welfare with a focus on bringing diverse voices to animal welfare while advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. Take the Lead provides services, support and care for people in the sport of purebred dogs who suffer the devastation of life-threatening or terminal illness. In addition, the organization offers an emergency fund program for those needing assistance for unforeseen disasters and recently added a COVID-19 program, which distributed health insurance aid to members of the sport during this national emergency.

This week, leading into the Thanksgiving holiday, Purina is highlighting each of the organizations on its social media channels to drive awareness of their unique missions and encourage fellow pet lovers to give and get involved as well. Follow along at www.instagram.com/purina to see how these organizations are making a positive impact for pets across the country.

"In a year full of so much uncertainty, Purina's generosity is such a welcome gift," said RedRover President and CEO Nicole Forsyth. "We can now help more people and pets who are in dire need – providing safe nights from abuse, shelter from disasters, financial assistance for emergency veterinary care, and more."

In the midst of the challenges that have impacted so many families, Purina also encourages fellow pet lovers to not lose sight of the role that pets have played in our lives this year. In an effort to put a spotlight on its nonprofit partners and applaud the pets who have made our "new normal" feel more normal, Purina will be running a new 60-second ad during the National Dog Show on NBC on Thanksgiving Day titled "Giving with Gratitude." The spot features a poem written by a Purina employee and video clips of Purina employees with their own pets are interspersed throughout.

"Every family has been impacted by the pandemic, including our Purina family," said Krueger. "One constant source of comfort has been our pets doing what they do best; loving us, making us laugh and being by our sides. The bond that we share with our pets is worth celebrating every season."

To learn more, visit www.Purina.com/Gratitude.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina

Related Links

http://www.purina.com/Gratitude

