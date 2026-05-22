Purina Employees Volunteer Across Dozens of US Communities to Celebrate 25th Annual Purina Cares Day

The annual Purina Cares Day spans a quarter of a century and focuses on supporting pet welfare agencies, foodbanks, service and therapy dog organizations, nonprofits that serve pets and people in crisis, and projects that revitalize communities. Employee volunteer activities include large-scale mobile food distribution events, animal shelter renovations, personal care kit creation and delivery, riverway clean-ups, outdoor beautification projects, and more.

"For 25 years, Purina employees have come together to strengthen our communities by supporting pets, people and the planet on Purina Cares Day," said Nina Leigh Krueger, Purina CEO and President. "The growth of this event and the positive impact we're able to make each year is a direct reflection of our employees' desire to give back. It's this spirit that drives us at Purina. We're proud of the work we've done these past 25 years and look forward to continuing our efforts for many years to come."

In addition to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Purina's national day of serve in 2026, the company is also celebrating 100 years of Dog Chow, a testament to Purina's enduring commitment to pet health and nutrition. The company donates more than $30 million annually in financial and in-kind support to pet-related and community nonprofit organizations across the country. These investments reflect the Purina's purpose-driven approach to making a positive societal impact—promoting pet welfare, advancing the human-animal bond, and supporting pet owners during times of crisis.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare