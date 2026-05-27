NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the K-beauty wave continues to gain momentum across North America, Purito Seoul is accelerating its expansion through diversified global retail channels, further strengthening its presence in international markets. Following the recent appointment of actress Natalia Dyer as its global ambassador, the brand is also actively pursuing partnerships with major U.S. retail channels as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

Purito Seoul Expands Sales Through Global Multi-Channel Growth

Purito Seoul has recently gained increasing recognition among U.S. consumers amid rapidly growing skincare trends such as "Skin Barrier" care and "Longevity Beauty." Hero products including the Oat in Calming Gel Cream, Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream, and Centella Unscented Serum have attracted significant attention through organic reviews and social media content shared across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The brand's low-irritation formulas and ingredient-focused skincare philosophy have particularly resonated with consumers seeking effective solutions for sensitive skin.

Purito Seoul is currently strengthening its position on global e-commerce platform Amazon while preparing for expansion into major U.S. retail channels, including Target. In addition, the brand plans to broaden its offline presence through Olive Young US stores, further improving accessibility for global consumers through both online and physical retail experiences.

The appointment of Natalia Dyer is viewed as a strategic initiative extending beyond a conventional brand campaign. Through digital content and community-driven communication, Purito Seoul aims to strengthen its connection with younger global audiences while continuously enhancing overall brand experiences.

A Purito Seoul representative commented, "We are seeing rapidly increasing interest in K-beauty and Korean skincare across North America. Through expanded retail channels and brand initiatives, we hope more consumers will have the opportunity to experience both our product quality and our skincare philosophy."

SOURCE Purito Seoul