Purity Products® Strengthens Urological Health Portfolio With MyBladder® -- A Clinically Researched Formula Designed to Support Normal Bladder Control and Urinary Tract Health

Company announces Kosher certification has been initiated for full certification in 2026 as demand grows for targeted bladder wellness solutions supported by research-backed herbal ingredients.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Products® announced today continued momentum in its urological health category with the growing success of MyBladder®, a targeted nutraceutical designed to support normal bladder function, urinary tract health, and everyday confidence. As the brand continues expanding its science-driven product lines to meet evolving consumer wellness priorities, Purity Products® has also confirmed plans to obtain Kosher certification for MyBladder® in early 2026, pending final review and procedural completion.

Rooted decades of research and ingredient development, MyBladder® features UROX® — an award-winning, proprietary herbal blend clinically studied for its role in supporting bladder strength, tone, and normal urinary patterns.* The formula combines three botanicals — Cratevox® stem bark extract, Horsetail aerial parts extract, and Lindera root extract — working together to reinforce bladder muscle tissue integrity and function.*

"MyBladder® reflects our dedication to creating targeted solutions that address real everyday health needs with confidence, clinical backing, and transparency," said Jason Kam, VP of Business Development, Purity Products®. "This is a formula that resonates with people looking for support with bladder control and quality of life — and we are proud to continue improving accessibility through planned certification updates."

Designed for both men and women, MyBladder® supports:

Normal bladder control and function *

* Healthy urinary tract support *

* Bladder strength and tone *

* Everyday comfort and confidence*

In clinical research data, 84% of participants reported satisfaction after eight weeks, demonstrating meaningful support for those seeking a natural approach to urinary wellness.*

"We consistently invest in research-backed ingredients and meaningful innovation — and MyBladder® is a great example of that commitment," said Jahn Levin, President & CEO of Purity Products®. "Our team continues to refine not only formulation quality, but also accessibility — including certifications that support our diverse and loyal consumer base."

As MyBladder® continues gaining visibility in the bladder health category, Purity Products® remains focused on combining science-led formulation, clinical validation, and a customer-first approach to daily wellness.

About Purity Products®

Founded in 1993 by President and CEO Jahn Levin, Purity Products® has grown from a three-person startup in Great Neck, NY, into a nationally recognized nutritional supplement innovator with more than 200 advanced formulations and over three decades of research-led product development. Known for its commitment to clinically validated ingredients, patented technologies, and next-generation wellness science, Purity Products® continues to empower active, health-focused lifestyles with evidence-based nutritional solutions.

Media Contact:

Richard Conant

[email protected]

SOURCE Purity Products