Purity Scientific Launches Complimentary Technical Support Line to Help Laboratories Troubleshoot Analytical Instruments

ARCADE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Scientific, together with its subsidiaries GenTech Scientific and Conquer Scientific, announced the launch of a complimentary technical support line to help laboratories resolve issues with chromatography, spectrometry, and other analytical instruments. The service provides immediate, expert assistance from certified Solution Scientists at no cost to the laboratory.

Any laboratory, regardless of where it purchased its instruments, can call +1.585.492.1068 to speak directly with a Purity Scientific expert. The team typically identifies and resolves common issues in under 45 minutes. Drawing on nearly 30 years of experience, Purity Scientific knows that most instrument problems are simple. Our experts can help customers remediate most issues with simple, clear guidance in around 80 percent of cases.

"We recognize the critical and time-bound nature of work at most laboratories and want to help them get back to work as fast as possible," said Matthew Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of Purity Scientific. "We believe in accessibility and our complimentary support line reflects our commitment to serving the scientific community."

Purity Scientific offers follow-up options, including on-site repair, preventive maintenance, or service contract enrollment if the issue requires additional support. The company's paid services cost roughly two-thirds of comparable OEM programs while delivering the same or better technical quality.

The company is distinguishing itself as the industry's most responsive multi-vendor service provider by combining free first-response troubleshooting with national field coverage.

About Purity Scientific

Purity Scientific, through its subsidiaries GenTech Scientific, Conquer Scientific, and ChromatographyParts.com, delivers complete lifecycle solutions for analytical laboratories worldwide. The company provides refurbished and late-model instruments, multi-vendor service contracts, preventive maintenance, technical support, and end-of-life lab decommissioning.

Visit www.purityscientific.com, www.gentechscientific.com, www.conquerscientific.com, or www.chromatographyparts.com, or call +1.585.492.1068 for more information.

SOURCE Purity Scientific