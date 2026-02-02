PuroClean Celebrates 25 Years of Record Growth, Surpassing 500 Locations

Privately Owned Restoration Franchise Starts 25th Anniversary Year Strong with Expansion and Industry Recognition, including Top 100 Game Changer Distinction

TAMARAC, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean is celebrating its 25th anniversary by marking one of the most significant milestones in franchising: surpassing 500 locations across the United States and Canada. As the brand enters its 25th year, the achievement reflects decades of intentional growth, franchise-first leadership, and long-term investment in people, systems, and communities. Today, the network spans major metropolitan areas and secondary markets, delivering residential and commercial restoration services through locally owned and operated businesses.

Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre of PuroClean

According to the International Franchise Association (IFA), brands with more than 500 locations represent just 7 percent of franchise systems nationwide. At 25 years strong and more than 500 locations, PuroClean stands among a highly select group of franchise brands that have achieved both scale and staying power.

The milestone comes at a time when property owners, insurers, and communities increasingly rely on experienced restoration partners capable of responding at scale without sacrificing local accountability.

"As we enter our 25th year, we're recognizing how far this brand has come while staying focused on what's ahead," said Mark W. Davis, Chairman and CEO of PuroClean. "Our growth is driven by our Servant Leadership culture and relentless commitment to the customer experience. Leadership for us means growing our brand while continuing to serve our Franchise Owners at every stage of their individual growth cycles."

Founded in 2001 as PuroClean, with roots dating back to 1986, the brand has evolved into the largest privately owned restoration franchise system in North America. Under the ownership of Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre, PuroClean has paired long-term, private ownership with strong, consistent performance – driving to an almost 40% increase in system-wide sales growth since 2022 while continuing to expand its footprint responsibly.

That performance is reinforced by strong Franchise Owner alignment across the system. Today, 85% of PuroClean Franchise Owners say they respect their franchisor, reflecting trust in leadership and a collaborative approach to growth that has helped sustain the brand for 25 years. The model is designed to support independent business owners in building durable, locally rooted enterprises within a North American market-leading franchise system.

25 Years of Growth: Key Milestones

2001 – Corporate holding company PuroSystems officially launched and PuroClean became the franchise brand name

Corporate holding company officially launched and became the franchise brand name 2006 – The company slogan "The Paramedics of Property Damage" was filed.

The company slogan "The Paramedics of Property Damage" was filed. 2010 – PuroClean expands into Canada , marking its first international growth

PuroClean expands into , marking its first international growth 2011 – The PuroClean Academy's IICRC-approved Applied Structural Drying (ASD) training facility, known as the "Flood House," opens in Tamarac, Florida, becoming one of only 24 such facilities worldwide; to date, this structure has been flooded more than 150 times

The IICRC-approved Applied Structural Drying (ASD) training facility, known as the "Flood House," opens in Tamarac, Florida, becoming one of only 24 such facilities worldwide; to date, this structure has been flooded more than 150 times 2013 – Steve White joins PuroClean as President & COO

joins PuroClean as President & COO 2015 – Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre acquire PuroClean, ushering in a privately owned, franchise-first growth strategy supported by significant financial investment, quality talent, and technology designed to strengthen system-wide performance

acquire PuroClean, ushering in a privately owned, franchise-first growth strategy supported by significant financial investment, quality talent, and technology designed to strengthen system-wide performance 2017 – Launch of PuroClean's PuroVet Program, creating a streamlined path to franchise ownership for military veterans

Launch of PuroClean's Program, creating a streamlined path to franchise ownership for military veterans 2022 – Expanded into Puerto Rico

Expanded into Puerto Rico 2023 – PuroClean surpasses $400 million in system-wide sales

PuroClean surpasses $400 million in system-wide sales 2025 – Chairman & CEO Mark W. Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre celebrate 10 years of ownership as the system surpasses 500 locations across North America

Chairman & CEO Mark W. Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre celebrate as the system surpasses 2026 – Ranked #91 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List of the top franchise systems

A consistent leadership vision has guided the brand's evolution, balancing measured expansion with long-term system health.

"Private ownership allows us to grow with intention," said Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean. "It enables us to invest in people, partnerships, and infrastructure while staying true to the values that built this brand."

Positioned for the Next Chapter

As PuroClean marks its 25th anniversary, the brand continues to invest in the systems that support long-term franchise success. Recent recognition as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers reflects its continued impact within the industry.

"Reaching 25 years and surpassing 500 locations speaks to the consistency of this brand and the strength of our Franchise Owners," said Steve White, President of PuroClean. "Our focus has always been on building a system that supports long-term success, and this milestone reflects the trust, alignment, and execution across the entire network."

Twenty-five years in, PuroClean's momentum remains strong – and the next chapter is already underway. With more than 500 locations in operation, the brand is focused on expanding into underserved markets, strengthening national partnerships, and advancing toward its long-term goal of becoming a $1 billion franchise system.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial clients. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

