PuroClean Named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

TAMARAC, Fla. , Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the nation's leading franchise brands in property restoration and remediation, has been named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review , an honor based entirely on feedback from the people who know the business best: its Franchise Owners. The annual Franchisee Satisfaction Awards recognize franchise systems that deliver a strong, consistent experience across support, leadership, and financial opportunity.

"Everything we do is aimed at helping our franchise business owners build a stronger business to better help those who have suffered property damage," said Steve White, President of PuroClean. "This recognition is an indicator that we are right on that mission."

Unlike awards based on brand awareness or application fees, Franchise Business Review's rankings are determined solely by franchisee satisfaction and system performance. The firm surveys franchise owners directly and evaluates results using standardized benchmarks to ensure credibility and comparability across brands. PuroClean was one of more than 330 franchise brands representing over 26,000 franchise owners that participated in the firm's 2026 research. Franchisees evaluated their experience across 33 core benchmarks, including training and support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations, leadership, culture, and financial opportunity.

"As a Franchise Owner, it's reassuring to know that our feedback is heard and valued at every level of the organization," said Jennifer Restrepo, PuroClean Multi-Unit Franchise Owner. "PuroClean provides the tools, training, and support we need to succeed, but just as importantly, they foster a culture of trust and collaboration that helps us grow confidently and serve our communities at the highest level."

For 25 years, PuroClean has helped property owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada. Specializing in water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and other property issues, the brand is committed to delivering Relentless Customer Service while restoring both properties and peace of mind. With over 500 locations nationwide, PuroClean stands among a small, distinguished group of franchise brands, as fewer than 4% of franchise systems ever reach this milestone.

"Franchisee satisfaction is one of the most reliable indicators of long-term franchise performance," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "This year's Top Franchise winners significantly outperformed industry averages, demonstrating strength in the areas that matter most to franchise owners: leadership, support, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity. These brands are not just growing, they are building healthy, resilient systems."

For more than 20 years, Franchise Business Review has identified the top franchise opportunities in North America using independent, third-party research. The complete list of 2026 Top Franchises is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/ .

To view the full list of 2026 Top Franchises, visit https://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . For more information on PuroClean and its franchise opportunities, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise industry. The company conducts independent surveys measuring franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement and publishes guides and reports for entrepreneurs evaluating franchise ownership. Since 2005, Franchise Business Review has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners across more than 1,300 franchise brands. Its research and reports are available free to the public at https://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com .

