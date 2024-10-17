PuroClean Climbs 38 Spots from 2023 to Secure #154 on Franchise Times' Prestigious 2024 Top 400 Franchises List

The Paramedics of Property Damage Soar in Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400

TAMARAC, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation companies, was recently recognized by Franchise Times in its 2024 Top 400 franchises list, ascending from #192 in last year's ranking to #154 this year. The Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. It is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"We are honored and excited to hear the news that PuroClean has been recognized as #154 on Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 franchises list," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a World-Class Brand, supporting the success of our Franchise Owners, and delivering exceptional customer service. Our dedication to excellence and the strength of our collaborative culture continues to define PuroClean."

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on the percentage change in sales growth, highlights the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, in which PuroClean was ranked number two in 2024 with a 44.4% increase in systemwide sales from last year, and features exclusive news stories about leading franchise brands.

"We are honored to see PuroClean continue to rise in Franchise Times' Top 400 rankings, moving up nearly 40 spots to #154," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "This recognition underscores the trust our Franchise Owners place in our brand and the exceptional service they deliver every day. We look forward to expanding PuroClean's reach and making a lasting impact in communities across the country."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

