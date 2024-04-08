PuroClean Continues to Grow Franchise Network with Nationwide Expansion

The Paramedics of Property Damage Welcome Eight New Franchise Offices Across Five States

TAMARAC, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is thrilled to announce the addition of eight new franchise offices across five states in Q1 of 2024. This strategic expansion reinforces PuroClean's commitment to nationwide excellence and dedication to delivering top-tier services and support to diverse communities. PuroClean has kicked off 2024 with numerous honorable accolades, and the momentum continues as the brand secures prominent rankings in Franchise Direct's Top Global Franchises listing and beyond.

PuroClean's new franchise owners are joining the team with unique skills and diverse backgrounds, extending the brand's national footprint into more regions. PuroClean's new franchise owners will serve the following territories:

Nick Ondrejka , owner of PuroClean of San Rafael, CA , is a California native who brings over 25 years of experience in leading technology transformation and operations from esteemed firms such as Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase. An avid paddle boarder and kayaker, Nick is well-versed in the challenges of the Bay area, where he's lived for 27 years. Among other opportunities, Nick volunteers as a Command Center team member for the local Neighborhood Response Group, showcasing his commitment to disaster response readiness.

, owner of PuroClean of , is a native who brings over 25 years of experience in leading technology transformation and operations from esteemed firms such as Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase. An avid paddle boarder and kayaker, Nick is well-versed in the challenges of the Bay area, where he's lived for 27 years. Among other opportunities, Nick volunteers as a Command Center team member for the local Neighborhood Response Group, showcasing his commitment to disaster response readiness. Noel Cornejo , hailing from a family business background that includes a pizza parlor and laundromat, is serving PuroClean of South Merced, CA , drawn to its high margin potential after a business study he conducted on the brand for his MBA research project. When he is not working, tending to his kids, or busy finishing up his MBA, Noel and his wife can often be found riding the countryside on his Harley. His business will be a family affair, with his wife and father joining him.

, hailing from a family business background that includes a pizza parlor and laundromat, is serving PuroClean of , drawn to its high margin potential after a business study he conducted on the brand for his MBA research project. When he is not working, tending to his kids, or busy finishing up his MBA, Noel and his wife can often be found riding the countryside on his Harley. His business will be a family affair, with his wife and father joining him. Ryan Weisheyer , a Marine Corps veteran who specialized in Logistics and Operations, is bringing PuroClean to Bonney Lake, WA. During his years of service, Ryan was twice deployed to Iraq , served in the US Africa Command, and in a UN Peacekeeping Mission, and participates in voluntary work with organizations such as Team Rubicon. In his spare time, Ryan enjoys outdoor and family activities. Having experienced water damage firsthand in a family property, Ryan is committed to meeting or exceeding the expectations of the community he calls home.

, a Marine Corps veteran who specialized in Logistics and Operations, is bringing PuroClean to During his years of service, Ryan was twice deployed to , served in the US Africa Command, and in a UN Peacekeeping Mission, and participates in voluntary work with organizations such as Team Rubicon. In his spare time, Ryan enjoys outdoor and family activities. Having experienced water damage firsthand in a family property, Ryan is committed to meeting or exceeding the expectations of the community he calls home. Peter Girgis of PuroClean of San Fernando, CA , managed a mortgage business prior to opening his own construction company where he often collaborated with restoration companies to assist customers experiencing property damage. An active member of the Christian Coptic Church, Peter values a strong relationship with his family and quality time with his children, engaging in their activities. Drawn to the strong brand presence and reputation of PuroClean, Peter is focused on delivering consistent, quality service to his local community.

of PuroClean of , managed a mortgage business prior to opening his own construction company where he often collaborated with restoration companies to assist customers experiencing property damage. An active member of the Christian Coptic Church, Peter values a strong relationship with his family and quality time with his children, engaging in their activities. Drawn to the strong brand presence and reputation of PuroClean, Peter is focused on delivering consistent, quality service to his local community. Daisy and Saul Martinez , high school sweethearts turned husband-and-wife duo, bring PuroClean to The Colony, TX , under their joint ownership with extensive experience in financial management and roofing business, respectively. Members of the Immaculate Catholic Church, this couple enjoys a strong family unit and likes to travel in their spare time. Both were drawn to PuroClean's proven business model, established marketing strategies, and more.

, high school sweethearts turned husband-and-wife duo, bring PuroClean to The , under their joint ownership with extensive experience in financial management and roofing business, respectively. Members of the Immaculate Catholic Church, this couple enjoys a strong family unit and likes to travel in their spare time. Both were drawn to PuroClean's proven business model, established marketing strategies, and more. Cadell and Anson Orr , a dynamic father-and-son duo, are combining their expertise and strong work ethic to serve PuroClean of Ridgewood, NJ , as a minority-owned business. Both avid sports fans and natives of New Jersey , this duo has worked primarily in construction – Anson, over 30 years, and Cadell over 16. Introduced to PuroClean by Cadell's good friend, a PuroClean multi-unit franchise owner who invited him to work on a job that left Cadell with a sense of satisfaction in servitude, and feeling like they were wearing "Superman capes." Both are driven by a desire to create generational wealth.

a dynamic father-and-son duo, are combining their expertise and strong work ethic to serve PuroClean of , as a minority-owned business. Both avid sports fans and natives of , this duo has worked primarily in construction – Anson, over 30 years, and Cadell over 16. Introduced to PuroClean by Cadell's good friend, a PuroClean multi-unit franchise owner who invited him to work on a job that left Cadell with a sense of satisfaction in servitude, and feeling like they were wearing "Superman capes." Both are driven by a desire to create generational wealth. Blake Daughtry , with 14 years of experience within the banking sector and entrepreneurship, brings customer service and business operations skills to PuroClean of Santa Rosa Beach, FL , serving the areas where he grew up, spanning southeast Alabama and the Florida panhandle where he witnessed property damage firsthand following a hurricane. Blake was drawn to PuroClean after witnessing the franchise owners he met, their knowledge of the business, and genuine care for the brand.

with 14 years of experience within the banking sector and entrepreneurship, brings customer service and business operations skills to PuroClean of , serving the areas where he grew up, spanning southeast and the panhandle where he witnessed property damage firsthand following a hurricane. Blake was drawn to PuroClean after witnessing the franchise owners he met, their knowledge of the business, and genuine care for the brand. Nikita Tereshchenkov, at 24 years old, is the youngest member of the group. Born in Russia and raised in northeast Tacoma by a family of entrepreneurs, Nick is expanding his entrepreneurial background and vision to PuroClean of Northeast Tacoma, WA. As the owner of a flooring business, Nick enjoys being in close proximity to his customers and joins PuroClean because he was intrigued by the business and drawn to the culture. In his spare time, Nick enjoys fishing, hunting, and learning business development skills.

"We are thrilled to welcome our newest franchise owners to the PuroClean family," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Each new franchise owner has a strong passion to bring restoration services to their community and help others during difficult times. We are confident their hard work and commitment to excellence will enhance our ability to serve communities across the nation."

As PuroClean continues its rapid expansion across the nation, the brand's goal remains focused as it approaches the 500th unit mark, projected for the end of Q3. The brand also hopes to add units to underserved areas, including Northern California, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Madison, WI, and more.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean