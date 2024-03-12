PuroClean Franchise System Looks to Expand Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area

The Paramedics of Property Damage Set Sights on the Golden Gate City

TAMARAC, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation brands, is targeting San Francisco and surrounding communities as it continues its rapid expansion across the nation. The growing franchise system is looking to capitalize on its ongoing success by securing franchise owners who will fulfill their mission of unparalleled customer service and quality work within the San Francisco Bay area.

"San Francisco has been on our radar for expansion for quite some time as we have seen great success with our current franchise owners in the state," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "With the San Francisco Bay area's population growing to over 7 million people and counting, PuroClean is striving to become the number 1 provider of property restoration in the area."

The San Francisco Bay Area has a diverse customer base that provides ample opportunities for restoration projects, ranging from small-scale residential repairs to large commercial restoration contracts. The metropolitan area has a thriving economy, which often leads to new construction projects, renovations, and increased demand for restoration services such as mold remediation, fire damage restoration, or biohazard cleanup.

"We are beyond excited to partner with entrepreneurs looking to serve the San Francisco Bay community," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "At PuroClean, we pride ourselves on setting up our franchise owners for success. When joining the PuroClean family, franchise owners can rest assured knowing they will be given the guidance, support, and training needed to operate their PuroClean locations successfully."

In 2023, PuroClean was a proud recipient of numerous accolades, including rankings in Forbes' Best Fire Damage Restoration Services, Franchise Business Review's Top Recession Proof Franchises, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans, Fastest Growing Franchises, and more. The brand is starting 2024 with rankings in Forbes' Best Fire Damage Restoration Services, Best Water Damage Restoration Services, and Best Mold Removal Services, Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises, the brand's sixth consecutive year within the top 50, and Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, marking the third consecutive year within the top 100 and the seventh consecutive year appearing on the list.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of nearing 500 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

