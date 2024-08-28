PuroClean Joins National Veteran Business Development Council as Corporate Member, Launches Initiative to Support Veteran Business Owners

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leader in the disaster restoration services industry, proudly announces its new corporate membership with the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC). This strategic partnership underscores PuroClean's commitment to supporting veteran business owners and promoting opportunities in the rapidly growing disaster restoration industry.

National Veteran Business Development Council Keith King, Founder and CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Frank Torre, PuroClean Vice Chairman

Through this collaboration, PuroClean aims to increase awareness among veteran entrepreneurs about the lucrative and essential services provided within the disaster restoration sector. As part of this initiative, PuroClean is excited to introduce the PuroVet program, designed specifically to empower veterans transitioning into business ownership.

Veterans who choose to franchise with PuroClean will benefit from a substantial 25% discount on their franchising fee, offered under the PuroVet program. This discount is a gesture of gratitude and recognition of the skills, discipline, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to the table—qualities that are invaluable in the restoration industry.

This initiative is spearheaded by Frank Torre, a passionate advocate for veterans and a descendant of a proud military family. Torre's father was a U.S. Marine during World War II, serving with distinction in the elite Carlson's Raiders unit. His dedication to supporting veteran business ownership is deeply personal and driven by his family's legacy of service.

"We are honored to join forces with the NVBDC and to support our nation's heroes as they transition into successful business ownership," said Frank Torre. "The PuroVet program is our way of giving back to those who have given so much to our country. We believe that veterans, with their unparalleled work ethic and commitment to excellence, are uniquely positioned to thrive in the disaster restoration industry."

Retired US Marine Colonel Gerhard, a long-time friend of Frank Torre, expressed his support for the initiative, saying, "Having known Frank for many years, I can attest to his deep commitment to supporting our nation's veterans. Veterans possess a unique set of skills and experiences that make them ideal candidates for entrepreneurship. PuroClean's PuroVet program is an exceptional opportunity for our veterans to leverage those strengths in a field that values leadership, resilience, and dedication. It's inspiring to see Frank and PuroClean not only recognizing these qualities but also actively supporting our veterans as they transition to civilian life."

The NVBDC is the leading third-party certification organization that ensures credible documentation of veteran status, ownership, and control. By becoming a corporate member, PuroClean is furthering its mission to provide meaningful opportunities for veterans and to strengthen the veteran business community.

General Dick Miller, President of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), added his endorsement of the initiative, saying, "The PuroVet program is a shining example of how corporate America can play a pivotal role in empowering our veterans. Frank Torre and PuroClean are setting a standard for what it means to truly support those who have served our country. By offering veterans a significant discount on franchising fees and opening doors in the disaster restoration industry, they are not just providing opportunities—they are building a foundation for long-term success. We are proud to have PuroClean as part of the NVBDC family."

Veteran business owners interested in learning more about the PuroVet program and the opportunities within the disaster restoration industry are encouraged to visit PuroClean's website or contact their local PuroClean representative.

Keith King, Founder and CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), also praised the initiative, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome PuroClean as a corporate member of NVBDC, their participation exemplifies the growing recognition among top companies of the value that veteran-owned businesses bring to the table. We look forward to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with PuroClean as we continue to open doors for veterans in business."

About PuroClean:

PuroClean is a leading franchise in property damage restoration, specializing in water, fire, mold, and biohazard cleanup. With a network of franchise offices across the U.S., PuroClean is committed to providing top-tier service to its customers and offering valuable opportunities to its franchisees.

About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC):

The NVBDC is the premier third-party veteran business certification organization, dedicated to certifying veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and connecting them with corporate partners that value veteran-owned businesses.

SOURCE PuroClean