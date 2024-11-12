PuroClean Looks to Expand Its Reach Across Connecticut

The Paramedics of Property Damage Plan to Strengthen Their Presence in Connecticut Through Targeted Franchise Development Opportunities

TAMARAC, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's top franchise brands in property restoration and remediation, is actively exploring expansion opportunities in Connecticut, targeting multiple cities including Hartford and New Haven. Already serving several communities near the coast, PuroClean aims to broaden its reach, bringing its specialized expertise in water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, and mold remediation to new areas in Connecticut. With a proven franchise model and a commitment to service and customer satisfaction, PuroClean is excited to explore franchise opportunities across eight potential territories in Connecticut.

PuroClean

"Our continued growth throughout Connecticut highlights our dedication to providing premier property restoration services," President and COO of PuroClean, Steve White, said. "With our existing locations in the state, we understand the needs of local communities and are excited to extend our proven solutions and expert care to even more residents."

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the franchise, given the state's increasing need for reliable property restoration and remediation services to protect their homes and businesses. While already serving many communities across the state, this growth initiative aims to better serve more residents in the region. Whether it's addressing water damage, mold growth, or other property issues, the PuroClean team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and restoring properties.

"We are committed to meet the increasing demand for quality property restoration services, and our expansion plays a pivotal role in our growth strategy," Vice President of Franchise Development, Tim Courtney, said. "We understand the unique challenges that people face in this region, and we're excited to bring our proven expertise and innovation to help communities thrive."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

