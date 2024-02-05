PuroClean Looks to Expand to Serve Boston and Greater Boston Area

The Paramedics of Property Damage Announce the Opportunity to Service Boston and Surrounding Communities

TAMARAC, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation brands, is targeting Boston and surrounding communities as it continues its rapid expansion across the nation. The franchise brand is looking to capitalize on its ongoing success by securing multi-unit franchise owners who will fulfill their mission of unparalleled customer service and quality of work within the Boston area. This expansion aims to address the increasing demand for restoration services in the region, particularly in such areas as East Boston, Malden, Medford, Winchester, Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, and Dorchester.

"At PuroClean, we take pride in offering everyday restoration services tailored to the unique needs of Boston and the surrounding communities," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "The PuroClean brand has made a name for itself as providing peace of mind to professionals and families in suburban and urban areas. Whether in homes or businesses, the people of Boston can trust that their restoration needs are in the best hands with PuroClean."

Boston, known for its rich history, diverse neighborhoods, and thriving economy, was a natural choice for PuroClean's expansion. The Greater Boston Area, like many urban centers, faces a multitude of disasters, including water damage, fire incidents, storms, and mold issues. Additionally, the region experiences a wide range of weather conditions, including heavy snowfall in winter and occasional post-tropical storms, not to mention the everyday restoration service needs contributing to the consistent demand for restoration services in the area.

"As we work to expand PuroClean's presence in the Greater Boston Area, we're committed to providing unparalleled customer service and quality restoration to the region," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "We're actively looking for strategic franchise partners throughout Boston and the surrounding communities, which have seen an increased demand for quality restoration services."

In 2022, PuroClean was a proud recipient of numerous accolades across the restoration and remediation industry, as well as wins for the brand in national business awards programs, including PuroClean ranking No. 84 on the Entrepreneur Magazine annual Franchise 500® list, rising 13 places from the previous year's ranking. PuroClean was also recognized by Franchise Times on its 2023 "Top 400" list, upgrading from #240 in last year's ranking to #192 this year, and by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of over 460 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 460 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

