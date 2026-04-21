PuroClean Looks to Expand to the California Bay Area Amid Rising Demand for Services Due to Weather, Fires and Everyday Property Issues

Restoration and Remediation Franchise Offering Franchise and Conversion Opportunities in Northern California

TAMARAC, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, has announced plans to expand their reach in San Francisco Bay Area, as part of their strategic growth into high-demand markets across the nation. With 15 franchise territories available throughout the Bay Area, from San Jose to Santa Clara and up to Palo Alto and Oakland, the brand is seeking qualified local entrepreneurs to help meet the region's rising demand for restoration services.

California is on the move

With thousands at risk of severe flooding, a significant increase in wildfires, and the impending threat of earthquakes, San Francisco home and business owners face ongoing and increased risks of water damage, fire damage, mold, and structural disasters. During the summer, wildfire issues are often amplified, making fast and reliable restoration services even more critical. Franchise Owners joining PuroClean will play an important role in helping local residents and businesses recover quickly and remediate when disaster strikes.

"Northern California's environmental conditions create consistent demand year round, whether it's helping communities recover from large-scale disasters or addressing everyday property damage issues," said Brandon Mangual, VP of Franchise Development at PuroClean. "The Bay Area is an ideal market for entrepreneurs looking to build a purpose-driven business, as well as independent restoration business owners who want to scale and grow with a proven system and a leading brand."

For independent restoration business owners looking to scale their operations and build long-term stability, PuroClean offers an established brand, national partnerships, proven systems, and advanced training designed to help businesses increase revenue and expand their service capabilities.

Through its structured conversion model, PuroClean helps existing property restoration companies strengthen their marketing, operations, insurance relationships, and technology systems, allowing owners to continue running their business while gaining the support, brand recognition, and resources of a national franchise network.

"Our Franchise Owners are often the first call when businesses and homeowners face wildfire smoke, storm flooding, or a leaking appliance," said Steve White, President of PuroClean. "They serve as a trusted resource during times of disruption, helping restore properties quickly and safely so families and businesses can get back to normal. We're excited to expand our footprint throughout the Bay Area with mission-driven entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs. Ideal franchise candidates include trade professionals, insurance adjusters, veterans, and corporate executives. What unites them is the desire to own a purpose-driven business backed by a trusted support system. PuroClean Franchise Owners benefit from a recession-resistant model, strong community impact, and the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbors.

For more information about franchising opportunities, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean