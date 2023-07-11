PuroClean Looks to Extend Brand Presence Throughout Tallahassee

The Paramedics of Property Damage Announce Plans to Service Tallahassee

TAMARAC, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is targeting Tallahassee for growth as it continues its expansion across the nation. The beloved franchise is looking to capitalize on its success by securing multi-unit franchise owners who will fulfill their mission of unparalleled customer service and quality of work within the Tallahassee community. Through market research, PuroClean estimates the city can support up to two new territories.

"Tallahassee has been a city at the top of our list for expansion for a while now," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "With Tallahassee being the capital of Florida and a business hub for new development, this makes it an intriguing city to enter. PuroClean would do fantastic in this market because the city has been very receptive to new business concepts, and Tallahassee is prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and storms. These events often result in property damage, putting restoration services in high demand. We are looking forward to expanding the PuroClean brand within our home state of Florida and beyond!"

In 2022, the company was a proud recipient of numerous accolades across the restoration and remediation industry, as well as wins for the brand in national business awards programs, including PuroClean ranking No. 84 on the Entrepreneur Magazine annual Franchise 500® list, rising 13 places from the previous year's ranking. PuroClean was also recognized by Franchise Times on its "Top 500" list and by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year. The brand also earned local recognition from the South Florida Business Journal with its inclusion in the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and the South Florida Franchisors list.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our brand's unique concept into new markets throughout the country, especially in our home state where we've gained a loyal following," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Our brand has cemented itself as a necessary service where different kinds of professionals and families, in both suburban and urban demographics, can utilize and feel a piece of mind that their home or business is in the best hands during the restoration process."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of over 450 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean